KETV.com
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
WOWT
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
Filtered sunshine this morning with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Quiet and mild this evening, more clouds on Sunday but temperatures still well above average for February. Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
1011now.com
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
kfornow.com
Ambulance Involved In Sunday Morning Collision At South Lincoln Intersection
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–Two ambulance drivers from Beatrice Fire and Rescue were treated and released from Bryan West Campus, after their ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday morning in south Lincoln. The crash happened at 48th and Nebraska Parkway, where according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue the ambulance...
Suspect arrested after striking Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in Omaha
Troopers with the NSP, with assistance from the OPD, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
1011now.com
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
1011now.com
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead, one seriously injured in North Lincoln crash Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 8:16 pm a single vehicle accident took place in North Lincoln, according to police. An SUV rolled into a field next to Hibner Stadium, near 14th and Cornhusker. LPD said, the driver was a 47-year-old male and the passenger was a 47-year-old female. Both...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
iheart.com
Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Dead in Lake Manawa
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A missing Council Bluffs man is found dead in Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say 33 year old Nicholas James Erisman was last seen alive around noon on Thursday. Investigators say Erisman left his home, riding his red ATV. Nicholas was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa. During a search of the lake Friday morning by CBPD and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Erisman's red ATV and what was believed to be his helmet, were found in the open water.
KETV.com
'Mice, bed bugs, roaches': Small town apartment complexes in foreclosure, residents left in limbo
CLARINDA, Iowa — Driving down Iowa Highway 2, the Clarinda West apartments look like plenty of other rural complexes. Its beige paneled, brick-accented exterior is surrounded by dead grass, on which snow melts in late January. There are cars parked and other signs of life, like a pink children’s play car.
News Channel Nebraska
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando of Omaha on an active Montgomery County Warrant for Driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Hernando to the jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants. Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
