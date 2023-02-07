ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

97.5 WOKQ

Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire

A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

This is Only a Test — Drill Thursday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Things may look very real around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday but it's actually just a drill. The shipyard is conducting an active shooter drill Thursday between noon and 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Dry Dock #3, the closest dry dock to Kittery Foreside. The location makes it possible residents may see response activity and hear the shipyard-wide loud speaker announcements while the drill takes place.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

VIDEO: New Hampshire’s Haunted Overload is Still Creepy When Covered in Snow

Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website. Upon arriving to the haunt at DeMeritt Hill Farm, guests journey into the forest and enter an abandoned village with a dark past, according to this backstory. No one knows what horrors lurk in the shadows, but one thing's for sure...you're not alone.
LEE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Chris Stapleton Adds a Third Show in Gilford, New Hampshire

Chris Stapleton is one of those artists that transcends genres. Even if you don't consider yourself a country music fan, you respect Stapleton as an artist. He was named the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2022. By the way, he has surpassed artists like George Strait, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, with six wins in this category (no big deal!).
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

