Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Passionate About Writing? Dover, New Hampshire Needs You Now
I never imagined myself a writer, but here we are. If you've ever felt like me, or if you do consider yourself having a passion for literary expression, I have some news for you. The Dover, New Hampshire Arts Commission has added a new position to its ranks, that of...
This is Only a Test — Drill Thursday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Things may look very real around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday but it's actually just a drill. The shipyard is conducting an active shooter drill Thursday between noon and 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Dry Dock #3, the closest dry dock to Kittery Foreside. The location makes it possible residents may see response activity and hear the shipyard-wide loud speaker announcements while the drill takes place.
VIDEO: New Hampshire’s Haunted Overload is Still Creepy When Covered in Snow
Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website. Upon arriving to the haunt at DeMeritt Hill Farm, guests journey into the forest and enter an abandoned village with a dark past, according to this backstory. No one knows what horrors lurk in the shadows, but one thing's for sure...you're not alone.
Chris Stapleton Adds a Third Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
Chris Stapleton is one of those artists that transcends genres. Even if you don't consider yourself a country music fan, you respect Stapleton as an artist. He was named the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2022. By the way, he has surpassed artists like George Strait, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, with six wins in this category (no big deal!).
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0