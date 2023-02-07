Virus postpones Statehouse bribery trial again

CINCINNATI — Another juror has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a federal judge on Tuesday to cancel testimony for the day in the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges.

At the end of testimony on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black told jurors that he was sending them home for the day with coronavirus tests as a precaution.

“The court was advised this morning that a juror has tested positive for COVID-19,” reads the judge's Tuesday order. “In an effort to ensure everyone's safety, the jury trial will not convene today.”

Testimony is scheduled to resume for a half day on Wednesday afternoon. The judge, “after consultation with a qualified expert,” indicated that the court had developed a plan to allow for testimony to resume safely.

This marks the second time that coronavirus has delayed the trial examining the alleged roles of the two men in a bribery and money laundering scheme to which two others have already pleaded guilty and to which utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. has admitted that it banked.

Judge Black had previously delayed the trial for four days because of a positive juror test. That juror eventually returned to the court, but another was excused because, in part, he refused to wear a mask that the judge has since ordered be used by all in his courtroom. The only exceptions are for the witnesses as they testify and for prosecution and defense attorneys during questioning.

There are still three alternates left in addition to the 12 jurors that will ultimately decide the fate of the two men. Those on the panel, however, do not know who among them are the alternates.

Mr. Householder and Mr. Borges are accused of using bribery and money laundering to disguise FirstEnergy as the primary source of $61 million that flowed through a series of nonprofit corporations that did not have to disclose the sources of their money. They could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

The prosecution says the goal was a return of power for Mr. Householder in exchange for delivering a $1.3 billion bailout for two struggling nuclear power plants that, while owned by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, were hurting the parent company’s bottom line.

The money was used to elect state representatives loyal to Mr. Householder who would then vote to return him to the speaker’s podium in 2019. He is accused of then pushing through House Bill 6, the bailout law.

The allegations against Mr. Borges revolve primarily around subsequent efforts to keep voters from considering a repeal of the unpopular law. Testimony reveals that players in the scheme did not believe that the law would survive if it reached the ballot.

FBI case agent Blane Wetzel had spent six days on the stand, meticulously putting together a paper and digital trail that the prosecution contends maps a scheme motivated by greed and a thirst for political power with electricity customers ultimately being asked to pay the bill. Defense attorneys were to get the chance to begin cross-examining him on Tuesday.

Expected to follow him to the stand were Anna Lippincott, a fund-raiser with Jeff Longstreth’s JPL & Associates, and then Juan Cespedes, who is already familiar to jurors from numerous emails and texts with Mr. Borges.

Both Longstreth and Cespedes, who was a lobbyist for subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions, have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges.

Meanwhile, Judge Black will consider whether the president of the state's largest labor umbrella, the Ohio AFL-CIO, will testify. Mr. Householder's defense team subpoenaed Tim Burga and in a filing Monday said the subpoena is not about defending the merits of House Bill 6. Mr. Burga has asked the judge to quash the subpoena since he has already determined that the law itself is not on trial here.

In a filing on Monday, Mr. Householder's attorneys noted that the AFL-CIO contributed $175,000 to Generation Now, the largely FirstEnergy-fueled non-profit entity that served as the primary conduit for the scheme's “dark money.” Generation Now — through its officer, Longstreth — has also pleaded guilty.

The union had been trying to save the plants and their roughly 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, and its support swayed some Democrats to vote for the Republican-sponsored law. As part of the plan to derail the effort to gather voter signatures for a possible referendum, the union accepted $1.4 million from Generation Now, which it used to fund mailers, under the AFL-CIO’s name, to urge voters not to sign the petitions.

The filing Monday argues that the involvement of the AFL-CIO proves that Generation Now was not the secret the prosecution contends it was.

“The government has argued that Householder and the other defendants utilized Generation Now to conceal the source of the funds received by Generation Now and to conceal Householder’s alignment with that entity,” reads the Householder motion in defense of the subpoena. “Householder anticipates that Burga will testify that he understood in early 2018 that the AFL-CIO’s contribution to Generation Now would be used to support 'Householder' candidates and that he understood that Householder was aligned with Generation Now—undercutting the government’s concealment narrative.”

The filing argues that Mr. Householder should be allowed to show that there were sources of funding other than FirstEnergy in the Generation Now pipeline.

“Between 2017 and 2018, of the about $4.6 million contributed to Generation Now, about $2.2 million was contributed by entities other than FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries,” it reads. “All of this evidence undercuts the government argument that a 501(c)(4) is ‘the perfect vehicle to receive secret bribe payments.’ And it demonstrates that the monies received by Generation Now were not bribe payments but were political contributions protected by the First Amendment.”

The prosecution has conceded the other sources of funding, but has shown that FirstEnergy supplied the vast majority of the scheme’s cash.

On Monday, jurors heard undercover recordings made by Tyler Fehrman, a political consultant hired for the referendum petition effort, of phone and in-person conversations he had with Mr. Borges. The prosecution contends that Mr. Borges paid him a $15,000 bribe to elicit inside information on the opposition. Mr. Fehrman went to the FBI and is expected to testify.