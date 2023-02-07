ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Best photos of Chiefs from Super Bowl LVII opening night

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XppJj_0kf8fznx00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both took the stage for Super Bowl LVII opening night on Monday.

A number of players and coaches from each team arrived at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona to meet with media members from all over the world. They answered a number of different questions throughout the night with some fun appearances and events throughout. It was a great way to break the ice before both of these teams lock into game mode as the week of practice gets underway.

Below you’ll find a look at some of the best photos captured during the course of opening night:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HG9V_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TW0Hb_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpbNh_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hc0VF_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4muz_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMUDa_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gJga_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uK9C7_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVPG8_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxsjj_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NvmA_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVQBT_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwZtr_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDifd_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehso0_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aDhK_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8kEw_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tzYH_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sF52_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177gnn_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hed1U_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtHeY_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFFvx_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwvq3_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiphB_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340nY1_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qbb7l_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPSTk_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSocQ_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WM0P_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI7xy_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0TTz_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqZ25_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AmHQ_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7CPX_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MTX3_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYwWr_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZItIe_0kf8fznx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTNeP_0kf8fznx00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Jones was fuming on the sidelines after Jalen Hurts’ second Super Bowl TD

It was largely a first half to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Not only did Patrick Mahomes only see the ball for just over eight minutes, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts seemed to be doing whatever they pleased. That added dimension of Hurts’ legs (63 yards rushing) was something that Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense had no answer for.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 photos of Rihanna’s gravity-defying Super Bowl 57 halftime show

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance stole the show on Sunday amidst a highly-contested match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being a guest-less performance, Rihanna dominated the show with some fan favorites such as “Work”, “Where Have You Been”, “Umbrella”, and “Diamonds”. All the while, Rihanna performed on some hilariously meme-able floating platforms that make for some really incredible visuals to cap off the night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every turning point in Super Bowl LVII

For the second time in his three Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes overcame a double-digit deficit to give the Kansas City Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy. Down 21-14 at the half, and with a serious disadvantage in time of possession, Mahomes did what he does in the second half — he took over, did all his wizard stuff, and brought the Chiefs back from the edge of defeat with a 38-35 victory.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy