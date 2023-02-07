Best photos of Chiefs from Super Bowl LVII opening night

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both took the stage for Super Bowl LVII opening night on Monday.

A number of players and coaches from each team arrived at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona to meet with media members from all over the world. They answered a number of different questions throughout the night with some fun appearances and events throughout. It was a great way to break the ice before both of these teams lock into game mode as the week of practice gets underway.

Below you’ll find a look at some of the best photos captured during the course of opening night: