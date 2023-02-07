Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Divorced mom of 2 who has hidden 'horrible' reason for divorce comes clean to best friend and sister-in-law
A woman who divorced her husband kept the real reason why they separated to herself. But now, as she explains in her Reddit post, she’s come clean to her ex-in-laws about it, and everyone is horrified.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
verywellmind.com
How to Stay Mentally Strong When You're Single on Valentine's Day
I never paid too much attention to Valentine’s Day—until the year I was widowed. I was 26, and it felt like all my friends and family had some amazing dates lined up. As a therapist, I knew it wasn’t just me who dreaded the holiday. Every year, many of my therapy clients talked about the angst they experienced as February 14th approached.
Comments / 0