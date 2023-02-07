ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

People are Impersonating Police in Dallas, Texas to Cut Through Traffic and More

So you're out for a leisurely weekend drive, top is down, wind in your hair, speed is slightly above the legal speed limit and you see them, those flashing red and blue lights coming up behind you. "Man, now our afternoon is ruined." Problem is, there are no markings on the vehicle and the "officer" flashed a very sketchy looking badge. This is not a real cop. Sadly, this is happening in Dallas, Texas right now. That, and some are using those lights to simply avoid getting stuck in traffic.
DALLAS, TX
Mystery Drink Kills Denton, Texas Pedophile While Guilty Verdict is Being Read

I'm not one to put hate out into the universe, but man, its hard not to hate people who sexually abuse a child. I mean, how sick in the head do you have to be to think its okay to hurt a young child like that. I will never comprehend it. This story doesn't make me sad and shows the cowardice of people like this as a Denton, Texas pedophile died in his holding cell. Its how he died that shows how much of a coward he was.
DENTON, TX
Tyler, TX
