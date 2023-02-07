During its 100-year celebration, the Brooklyn NAACP is hosting a series on its longstanding relationship with the Black church in Brooklyn. “Partners in Struggle: Brooklyn NAACP and the Black Church” is a two-part panel discussion series featuring historians and faith leaders to explore the past, present and future of the Black church and its relationship to the NAACP and its mission to fight racial injustice. The series is co-hosted by the Center for Brooklyn History with the Brooklyn Public Library.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO