Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

Barclays Center Goes Local: A Foodie Frenzy in the Heart of Brooklyn

Barclays Center is doing more than trading basketball players these days; it's also swapping out its menus to feature local restaurants and food preparers to bring authentic neighborhood staples to one of the world's busiest sports and entertainment venues. Barclays Center, alongside beverage Partner, Levy, introduces The Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Exploring the Shared History of the BK NAACP and The Black Church: How to Meet The Moment

During its 100-year celebration, the Brooklyn NAACP is hosting a series on its longstanding relationship with the Black church in Brooklyn. "Partners in Struggle: Brooklyn NAACP and the Black Church" is a two-part panel discussion series featuring historians and faith leaders to explore the past, present and future of the Black church and its relationship to the NAACP and its mission to fight racial injustice. The series is co-hosted by the Center for Brooklyn History with the Brooklyn Public Library.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’s Weekend Event Picks: 2/10–2/12

In case you didn't know, BK Reader has the 411 on what's poppin' in Brooklyn: THE best, the most fly, and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it's the weekend and you're special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Brooklyn Museum’s Love Letter to the Borough

In honor of Black History Month, The Brooklyn Museum's First Saturday explored the theme "Legacy," reports The New York Times. The theme highlighted the creative influence of Black Brooklynites through live performances, poetry readings, curator-led art talks, a film screening and an artisanal marketplace. "It's a place...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Meet the New Arts Space Set to Take Over Williamsburg

Inspired by the culture of European arthouses and grand cafés, the Brooklyn Art Haus is set to open in Williamsburg next month, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The site will be home to multiple rehearsal and performance spaces, a podcast recording studio, art gallery, and a lounge with bar and restaurant.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

3 Hurt in 2-Alarm Fire on E 93rd Street

A building fire was reported to police in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, on the evening of February 9. At approximately 7:17 p.m, fire crews were sent to the fire on East 93rd Street. Reports show the fire happened at a building in the 700 block […]
BROOKLYN, NY

