National Guard stands at crossroads of crisis
Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Read the first story. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line...
U.S. troops providing medical aid to earthquake victims in Turkey
Army, Air Force and Navy personnel are responding to requests for assistance from Turkey’s government following a 7.8 earthquake on Monday that devastated parts of that country and neighboring Syria. The death toll has now surpassed 22,000 people. The U.S. began amassing a response to the earthquake on Tuesday,...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
A vet’s service dog, Kaya, has died. She left behind a national legacy
When Marine veteran Cole Lyle was lobbying Congress to pass legislation that provides funding for some veterans to get service animals, a congresswoman invited him and his service dog, Kaya, into her office. The moment they entered, it was obvious from the congresswoman’s face that she had been having a...
US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said. The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled...
Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries
WASHINGTON — The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Thursday. The solution could be available later this month, paving the...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Fighter aircraft shoot down car-sized ‘object’ flying near Alaska
Air Force fighters shot down an undetermined object of unknown origin off the coast of Alaska on Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing. The object was the size of a small car and was traveling near Alaska’s border with Canada, but the administration hasn’t determined exactly what it was and whether it was state-owned, Kirby said. Pilots on scene were able to assess that it was unmanned, he said.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
‘Toxic bird pits’ talk shows continued ignorance of burn pit dangers
In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden insisted that Republicans and Democrats can work together on major issues, noting that in 2022 “we came together to pass the most significant law ever helping victims exposed to toxic burn pits.”. But the phrase was recorded...
USS Nimitz holds drills in South China Sea
BEIJING — The Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its...
Korean war soldier reported missing in action identified
A soldier who was reported missing in the Korean War has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Army Cpl. Donald L. Dupont, 22, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action while fighting the enemy near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, on Dec. 2, 1950. According to a release from the accounting agency, Dupont’s remains could not be recovered after the battle.
Trudeau: US warplane shot down object over Canada
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. Shortly before Trueau’s tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said...
Army launches another performance bonus program for recruiters
Army officials have launched a new performance pay incentive for recruiters amid a crisis that left the service’s end-strength goal short by around 20,000 troops in fiscal year 2022. The Army’s assistant secretary overseeing manpower and reserve affairs, Agnes Gereben Schaefer, launched the “Recruiter Production Incentive – Assignment Incentive...
Hazardous firefighting foam accidentally discharged in Marine hangar
A fire-suppressing foam that the Pentagon is phasing out because of health risks was inadvertently discharged in a hangar at a North Carolina Marine base on Jan. 6, the Marine Corps confirmed. A fire-suppression system “activated and discharged” at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in the aircraft...
