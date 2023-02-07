ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MilitaryTimes

National Guard stands at crossroads of crisis

Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Read the first story. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MilitaryTimes

U.S. troops providing medical aid to earthquake victims in Turkey

Army, Air Force and Navy personnel are responding to requests for assistance from Turkey’s government following a 7.8 earthquake on Monday that devastated parts of that country and neighboring Syria. The death toll has now surpassed 22,000 people. The U.S. began amassing a response to the earthquake on Tuesday,...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
MilitaryTimes

US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said. The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries

WASHINGTON — The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Thursday. The solution could be available later this month, paving the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter aircraft shoot down car-sized ‘object’ flying near Alaska

Air Force fighters shot down an undetermined object of unknown origin off the coast of Alaska on Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing. The object was the size of a small car and was traveling near Alaska’s border with Canada, but the administration hasn’t determined exactly what it was and whether it was state-owned, Kirby said. Pilots on scene were able to assess that it was unmanned, he said.
ALASKA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
MilitaryTimes

‘Toxic bird pits’ talk shows continued ignorance of burn pit dangers

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden insisted that Republicans and Democrats can work together on major issues, noting that in 2022 “we came together to pass the most significant law ever helping victims exposed to toxic burn pits.”. But the phrase was recorded...
MilitaryTimes

USS Nimitz holds drills in South China Sea

BEIJING — The Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Korean war soldier reported missing in action identified

A soldier who was reported missing in the Korean War has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Army Cpl. Donald L. Dupont, 22, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action while fighting the enemy near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, on Dec. 2, 1950. According to a release from the accounting agency, Dupont’s remains could not be recovered after the battle.
MilitaryTimes

Trudeau: US warplane shot down object over Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. Shortly before Trueau’s tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army launches another performance bonus program for recruiters

Army officials have launched a new performance pay incentive for recruiters amid a crisis that left the service’s end-strength goal short by around 20,000 troops in fiscal year 2022. The Army’s assistant secretary overseeing manpower and reserve affairs, Agnes Gereben Schaefer, launched the “Recruiter Production Incentive – Assignment Incentive...
MilitaryTimes

Hazardous firefighting foam accidentally discharged in Marine hangar

A fire-suppressing foam that the Pentagon is phasing out because of health risks was inadvertently discharged in a hangar at a North Carolina Marine base on Jan. 6, the Marine Corps confirmed. A fire-suppression system “activated and discharged” at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in the aircraft...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

