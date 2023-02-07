Read full article on original website
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez
Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On the WOW tryout...
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there people, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The build to Elimination Chamber continues to accelerate given how soon it’s coming up, and last week Sami Zayn wanted a title shot against Roman Reigns, Roman obliged for the Chamber event so he can brutalize and butcher Sami in front of his family in his hometown. This week the Bloodline will remain prominent as the Usos are defending their tag team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Jey Uso was MIA last week and while Jimmy is sure his brother will be here tonight we should keep an eye on Solo Sikoa potentially subbing in for Jey for the title defense. We’ve also got a Fatal 4-Way between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title. Gunther can go no wrong in the ring as far as I’m concerned so any of those opponents could make for quality matches. Rey would be a rematch, Kross is kind of dead in the water momentum wise, Moss has less momentum than Kross, and Escobar is a heel though Gunther vs. Escobar could still be great as we’re not sure how the fans might lean in that clash. Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW, and after Poochie’s substandard outing against Sonya Deville I don’t blame Ripley, but I’m sure Charlotte will have some painful face promo to address it. We’ve not seen Bray Wyatt or LA Knight since the Royal Rumble but both men should be ready to move on and start picking up steam. Anyway that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand
– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer’s last match in was in December at...
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
WWE Board Members George Barrios & Michelle Wilson Launch Sports Investments Company
Former WWE co-presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have announced a new sports investments company. Barrios and Wilson, who rejoined the WWE Board of Directors with Vince McMahon in January, announced on Friday that they’ve formed Isos7 Sports Investments alongside NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The full announcement reads:. Isos...
ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 41 Results 2.11.23: Double Title Match, More
ICW held volume 41 of its No Holds Barred series on Saturday, with a double championship match main event and more. PW Ponderings has the full results from the show, which you can check out below:. * AKIRA defeated Lou Nixon. * Donny Darko defeated Ba Rose. * Eric Ryan...
Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive
IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week. The tickets are now...
Two Matches Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk
AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week. Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star...
List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:. * Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout. * BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title...
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
New Teaser Poster For The Flash Released
A new teaser poster for the upcoming DCU film The Flash was released this week in advance of the official trailer launch during tomorrow’s Super Bowl. The image features Ezra Miller’s character standing on a platform overlooking a rugged landscape while a suspiciously Batman-esque structure overhangs his vantage point. You can find the original Twitter post below. The Flash is set to land in theaters on June 16th.
