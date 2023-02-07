ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Tried Hero Cosmetics’ Brand-New Acne Patches—Here Are My Honest Thoughts & An Exclusive Promo Code

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 6 days ago

I’m a pimple patch addict through and through, and by that, I mean I’m the type of person who regularly orders them in bulk from Amazon. I always need to have a pack on hand for when pesky blemishes show up on my face, but sometimes, the patches don’t seem to do much to my pimple when I remove the sticker the following morning. Luckily, acne patches have evolved. Some, like Hero Cosmetics’ new Mighty Patch Micropoint XL for Blemishes , have a bunch of tiny micro darts that deliver acne-fighting ingredients.

If you, too, have also noticed your hydrocolloid patches fading in effectiveness, it might be time to upgrade to the Micropoint XL for Blemishes . These ones are special in that they’re specifically made to go on top of early-stage blemishes. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stuck hydrocolloid patches onto emerging spots and seen literally no changes the next day. Plus, Hero Cosmetics designed this product to work on small clusters of early-stage pimples. I tend to get them on my cheeks, chin and jawline, and I hate using several tiny patches. With the Micropoint XL for Blemishes, I only need one patch to cover the entire problem area.

Ju Rhyu , the co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics, tells StyleCaster about what inspired her team to create this new product. She explains, “Our original Micropoint for Blemishes patches are great for single breakouts, but our community told us they wanted something with a larger surface for breakout clusters. We listened and created our Micropoint XL for Blemishes patches .”

Besides the acne patches being three times bigger than the regular Micropoint for Blemishes stickers , this fresh iteration is jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients. The 1,385 dissolving Micropoints are chock-full of salicylic acid, sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide and willow bark. Rhyu says, “We use salicylic acid to help unclog the pores that result in those underground breakouts. They also contain sodium hyaluronate , which is the carrier for the active ingredients but also super hydrates skin.”

On top of all that, niacinamide and willow bark calm and moisturize. “As you can see, we mix the active ingredient (salicylic acid) with a lot of gentle and soothing ingredients to ensure it’s effective on the problem but also kind on the skin,” she adds.

If you’re concerned about the patches potentially being too potent for your skin and further irritating it, trust me, you have nothing to worry about. The Micropoint XL for Blemishes is clinically tested, non-irritating and free from parabens, sulfates and fragrance. I’ve applied the patches several times now, and have experienced nothing but positive results. I’ve woken up to many early-stage blemishes looking and feeling much flatter. The patches stopped my spots before they even had a chance to truly surface on my face—and that, ladies and gents, is exactly what you want in a pimple patch. I remember once trying a similar product and hated how prickly the micro darts were and found that my skin just looked redder and more irritated after removing the patch. I can confidently say that I did not witness any of that with the Micrpoint XL for Blemishes. They’re pain-free and so much gentler on my skin.

I’m glad I’ve found a product that I can rely on to stop my blemishes in their tracks. However, there are times when I have zero self-control and pick at a pimple even though I know I shouldn’t. It happens to everyone. Thanks to Hero Cosmetics’ Micropoint for Dark Spots patches , there’s no need to sweat it. This version of the Mighty Patch targets dark spots like no other. With the help of niacinamide, sodium hyaluronate, kojic acid , tranexamic acid and vitamin C , the patches brighten the skin post-blemish.

I’ve applied these acne patches a few times now and was seriously shocked the next morning. I put one on top of a really bad spot that was the result of popping a stubborn, deep pimple. I really thought there was no way anything could fade that mark, but boy was I wrong. The Micropoint for Dark Spots lightened the area—overnight, might I add—and evened my skin tone.

But don’t let me gatekeep these gentle yet effective acne patches any longer. Shop the Micropoint XL for Blemishes , Micropoint for Blemishes and Micropoint for Dark Spots all online at Hero Cosmetics. Better yet, take 15 percent off of these three products with our exclusive promo code. From February 7 through March 1, enter code MICROPOINT15 to save some coin on acne patches that are about to transform the way you approach treating blemishes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kf8duSk00

