Who Is Dan Rapaport?

By Sam Tremlett
 5 days ago

Dan Rapaport is a golf writer that currently works as a writer and podcaster for Barstool Sports. He announced his move away from Golf Digest in August 2022.

Rapaport joined the Fore Play Podcast and said in a blog post at the time that he would be; “a full-time member of the Fore Play brand—podcasts, videos, merchandise, events” and that he is looking forward to the “creative freedom Barstool offers”.

“I’ll still have my boots on the ground in professional golf,” said Rapaport. “I’ll still develop and work my sources to break news. I’ll still provide wall-to-wall coverage of the biggest tournaments in the world. I’ll still chase compelling stories and see where they take me”.

He has appeared on a number of videos with the brand, including the one below in which we can see he is a good golfer as well. We believe he has a handicap of around scratch.

Rapaport studied Journalism at Northwestern University for four years between 2013 and 2017. After college he was a Community Relations Intern with the Los Angeles Kings NHL team (National Hockey League). He did this for three months before working as a Writing Intern for ABC News, where he assisted producers for massive shows like Good Morning America.

From there he interned at a couple more companies before eventually working as an Editorial Intern with ESPN. He did this for 3 months in 2016 before moving up to an Academic Intern, and then a Writer/Reporter for the iconic sports brand. He did this for nine months and worked his way up to be a Writer and Editor for 2 years.

Then in October 2019 Rapaport was hired as a Staff Writer for Golf Digest which involved a variety of things. According to his LinkedIn account these included;

'Travel around the world to cover the PGA Tour in-depth, writing gamers, features, analysis, predictive and human-interest stories for GolfDigest.com and Golf Digest magazine.

Hired as Golf Digest's "Tiger correspondent," I chronicle Woods' continued pursuit of greatness in this chapter of his career. I travel to and cover every tournament Woods plays in and work with him in his role as Chief Playing Editor, translating his insights into digestible nuggets of instruction for our readership.'

Rapaport currently works for Barstool Sports and also was featured in Netflix's new golf documentary series 'Full Swing'.

