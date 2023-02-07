ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Flo Milli Guides Music Hopefuls As Samsung NXT Mentor

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Back in November 2022, Flo Milli was announced as one of three celebrity mentors for Billboard and Samsung’s NXT 2.0 competition. As a celebrity mentor , Flo Milli is tasked with aiding the contestants in realizing their star power.

The top 12 contestants were selected to compete in three challenges that tested their skills in singing, dancing, and creativity. A panel of Billboard editorial experts ranked their performances in an official NXT 2.0 Chart on Billboard.com.

More from VIBE.com

“It means a lot that I’m using my talent to give back,” she explained during a lively conversation with VIBE. The Mobile, Ala. representative was eager to speak on her new career moves despite a busy schedule. The night before, Flo Milli performed an opening set during Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players concert event. Before that, she joined Houston rapper Monaleo on a cross-country tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zl0Qm_0kf8deaM00
Flo Milli at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Related Story

Flo Milli Partners With Cheetos And Rock The Bells To Make Custom Kicks

While still early in her career, Flo Milli understands the importance of mentorship and has a unique approach to her leadership style. She sat with one finalist Nyla XO in Atlanta in January 2023.

“They can expect me to drop gems,” the “No Face” performer said of her mentees. “They can expect me to answer any questions that they have, or they are inquiring or curious about, that comes with coming up as an artist [and] being an aspiring artist. I’m looking forward to dropping what I’ve learned and trying to help them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6kX9_0kf8deaM00

As no stranger to setting a digital trend, Flo Milli’s expertise is important for Samsung NXT competitors who recognize the benefits of a viral moment. For Flo, social media has aided in her career reaching new heights, but she also recognizes the online world is not without fault.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is times are different,” she explained. “I also learned that you need to watch what you say because when it’s out there, it’s out there forever. Not only what you say, but what you do and how you react to things.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Conceited” rapper dished out her career goals, favorite moments of 2022, and more. Watch the full interview below.

Best of VIBE.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

SZA’s Reign At No. 1 Thwarted By K-Pop Group, Tomorrow X Together

The No. 1 reign of SZA’s SOS on the Billboard 200 Chart has been halted following the release of K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (TXT)’s EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The singer’s sophomore album topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks, tying a record previously held by Whitney Houston. This is the K-Pop quintet’s first No. 1 release.More from VIBE.comWatch Kendrick Lamar's Daughter React To His GRAMMY WinLil Yachty Debuts At No.1 On Billboard's Rock Albums ChartCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight Overall, SOS has surpassed one billion streams and one million in equivalent...
Vibe

JT Announced As KISS Colors & Care Brand Partner

JT has been announced as a KISS Colors & Care brand partner, introducing the beauty company’s new line. “I’ve always been the girl who was creative with her hair and looks. I’m not afraid to try different styles and different colors that are trendsetting,” expressed the City Girl in a press statement. “I love having options that cater to my texture and creativity, so being the face of KISS Colors and Care was the perfect collaboration. Let’s Be Bold!” More from VIBE.comSaweetie Celebrates ‘The Single Life’ With ChampionHulu Shares First Look At 'RAPCAVIAR' DocuseriesJT Parties, Gifted Rolls Royce From Lil Uzi...
Vibe

NFT Group The Whales Ink Music Deal With Def Jam

Def Jam Recordings is joining in on the web3 craze, as the imprint has just signed the virtual NFT band, The Whales. The aforementioned — which is an eclectic group of animated whales — also has a forthcoming debut album, which is said to have musical assistance from a span of popular producers and songwriters. The concept of the group was created in December 2021 by tech studio WAGMI Beach’s Ben Willis and Joshua Andriano, Billboard reports. The business partners pitched Def Jam DJ Mormile and Ryan Rodriguez with the idea of the musical avatars, believing the music execs “got it.”More from VIBE.comFirst AI Rapper FN...
Vibe

Beyoncé Dares You To “Make It Rain” With “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix)”

Beyoncé kicked off her historic Grammy weekend on Friday (Feb. 3) with the official release of a viral “CUFF IT” remix which includes a new verse and additional vocals. The party-ready track was flipped into a bedroom-ready jam by DJ Esentrik who blended the original RENAISSANCE single with Twista’s 2009 song “Wetter.” “Soooo I’ve been hiding this for awhile and now I can finally say it!” exclaimed the DJ and producer in a tweet revealing the news. “CUFF IT WETTER REMIX IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to @beyonce @parkwood and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start!...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Patti LaBelle On Dating At 78: “I’m Too Good To Be Solo”

Patti LaBelle is 78, single, and open to dating. On Wednesday’s (Feb. 8) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “If Only You Knew” singer told Hudson, “I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”More from VIBE.comViola Davis Earns EGOT Status After GRAMMY WinLa La Anthony Admits How Protective Her Son Is About Her Love Life'Sherri' And 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Earn Renewals On FOX She was previously married to her former manager, Armstead Edwards, for 32...
Vibe

J Prince Accuses Quavo’s Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff’s Murder

The fallout surrounding the death of late rap star Takeoff continues to unravel, as J Prince has accused one of Quavo’s friends of snitching and providing false information to the authorities regarding the incident. The Houston native recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and discussed details surrounding the murder, at one point blasting an associate of Quavo’s named Willie Bland and providing paperwork to corroborate his claims of Bland’s cooperation. More from VIBE.comCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo FightOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYsOffset Claps Back At...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
Vibe

Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
Vibe

Cardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight

Cardi B seemingly reprimanded Quavo and Offset after their reported scuffle at the GRAMMYS. The 30-year-old rapper reportedly jumped into the mix after her husband was barred from joining Quavo on stage for his Takeoff tribute performance. Their alleged disagreement resulted in both men coming to blows, TMZ reports.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Issues Apology To Robert Glasper Amid GRAMMY LossWillie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 TributeOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYs “He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” the outlet detailed, asserting “the GRAMMYs had asked Offset...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

DDG Debunks Halle Bailey Break Up Rumors: “The Internet So Gullible”

DDG continues to clear up rumors that he broke up with Halle Bailey. This week, social media began assuming that the young couple called it quits after noticing that the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper unfollowed the The Little Mermaid actress. He also deleted all of their pictures from his Instagram. The 25-year-old then added fuel to fire in a since-deleted tweet saying, “all these girls the same … ain’t no wayy,” right after.More from VIBE.comDDG And Kevin Gates Pledge To “Love Myself” In New Music VideoChlöe Announces Solo Debut Album 'In Pieces'Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First...
Vibe

Lyfe Jennings Robbed In Oakland For $120K In Jewelry

Lyfe Jennings received a rough welcome to the Bay Area when he landed in Oakland, Calif. this weekend, sharing via social media that he was robbed of $120,000 worth of jewelry, as well as other valuable items. “$120,0000 gone!! Smh could put 100 on a head but what would that solve..,” Jennings, 44, captioned an Instagram clip of himself explaining the unfortunate situation. More from VIBE.comN.O.R.E Compares Symba To Nas, Praises Him For Calling Out Funk FlexDrake's Los Angeles Mansion BurglarizedLyfe Jennings Upset With Mario's Comment Following His Live Performance Revealing that he was in the city for “four sold-out shows,”...
OAKLAND, CA
Vibe

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Shaq End 30-Year Beef

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal have ended their longstanding beef, with both NBA icons mending their differences after witnessing LeBron James break Kareem’s All-Time NBA regular season scoring record. On Tuesday evening (Feb. 7), Abdul-Jabbar joined NBA on TNT, during which the 75-year-old apologized for his seeming indifference toward Shaq over the years. “Hey, and I wanna tell Shaq I asked for you specifically this evening, because you felt like I was shaming you, or ignoring you,” Abdul-Jabbar, who won five titles with the Lakers, said during the live telecast. “That would never be the case — and you showed them...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Erykah Badu Explains How She Became A Fashion Muse With Help Of Daughter, Puma Curry

Erykah Badu isn’t necessarily trading in music for fashion, but the neo-soul pioneer is admittedly experiencing her own “renaissance.” In her latest VOGUE cover, the self-proclaimed “UNICORN Mutant Cobra” and her daughter, Puma Curry, explained what it’s been like working together and how the 51-year-old became fashion’s latest muse. “I don’t know how other family workplace dynamics go, but it’s like a real job, and I have to buckle down and do what I need to do or else word is going to get to the CEO and I’m not going to get paid. You know what I mean?,” said...
Vibe

Here’s Why Will Smith Was Not In The Grammy Awards Hip-Hop Tribute

Will Smith was noticeably absent from the 2023 Grammy Award’s Hip-Hop 50 tribute on Sunday (Feb. 5) but there’s a reason why. Despite his decade-long ban from the Academy Awards, the acclaimed actor was invited to perform in the cultural showcase but could not make it due to schedule constraints for an upcoming film project. Questlove, who curated the segment, revealed a few other artists were sought out for the performance medley, which was initially planned to be 23 minutes long. More from VIBE.comThe 25 Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022Future Inks Tattoo Of Reggae Legend Bob Marley On His Inner ThighLil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News Now

TV Star Found Dead At 34

Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
AUSTIN, TX
Vibe

50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living “The American Dream”

In a recent digital cover story with Billboard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson pulled back the curtains on building his media empire. While discussing topics like working with Dr. Dre and Eminem and having a plethora of his own “rap beefs,” Jackson also shared his thoughts about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s dynamic, two of the biggest rappers to come out of New York City since Fif’s 2003 debut. “Hip-hop culture makes you battle,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny sh*t is, I like watching her when she’s upset. I like that because she has...
Vibe

Lifetime’s ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ To Star Stephanie Mills, Thomas Miles, Keeya King

As a follow up to T.D. Jakes’ seven deadly sins movie anthology, Lifetime is now gearing up to premiere the next title, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Executive produced by Jakes, Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson, the film stars Grammy-winner Stephanie Mills, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, and Keeya King. According to the synopsis, the sin of pride is put on display in the story of “a famous bakery owner and reality TV star Birdie Moore (Mills) whose past secrets threaten the enormous success she has achieved.” When Birdie’s family secrets are exposed, her world starts to crumble — like the...
Vibe

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win

Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium. As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”More from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Dee Barnes Blasts GRAMMYs For Honoring Dr. Dre With Global Impact Award

Dee Barnes has voiced her displeasure with Dr. Dre being honored by the GRAMMYs with the Global Impact Award, labeling him an “abuser” while recounting the assault she suffered at the hands of the legendary artist and producer in 1991. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Barnes criticized the decision to name the award after the 57-year-old, who was presented with the trophy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. “Everybody wants to separate the art from the artist, and sometimes that’s just not possible,” the journalist told the publication. “Most people without a knowledge of [Dr. Dre’s] history are going to say, ‘Oh,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy