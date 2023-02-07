Flo Milli Guides Music Hopefuls As Samsung NXT Mentor

Back in November 2022, Flo Milli was announced as one of three celebrity mentors for Billboard and Samsung’s NXT 2.0 competition. As a celebrity mentor , Flo Milli is tasked with aiding the contestants in realizing their star power.

The top 12 contestants were selected to compete in three challenges that tested their skills in singing, dancing, and creativity. A panel of Billboard editorial experts ranked their performances in an official NXT 2.0 Chart on Billboard.com.

“It means a lot that I’m using my talent to give back,” she explained during a lively conversation with VIBE. The Mobile, Ala. representative was eager to speak on her new career moves despite a busy schedule. The night before, Flo Milli performed an opening set during Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players concert event. Before that, she joined Houston rapper Monaleo on a cross-country tour.

Flo Milli at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

While still early in her career, Flo Milli understands the importance of mentorship and has a unique approach to her leadership style. She sat with one finalist Nyla XO in Atlanta in January 2023.

“They can expect me to drop gems,” the “No Face” performer said of her mentees. “They can expect me to answer any questions that they have, or they are inquiring or curious about, that comes with coming up as an artist [and] being an aspiring artist. I’m looking forward to dropping what I’ve learned and trying to help them.”

As no stranger to setting a digital trend, Flo Milli’s expertise is important for Samsung NXT competitors who recognize the benefits of a viral moment. For Flo, social media has aided in her career reaching new heights, but she also recognizes the online world is not without fault.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is times are different,” she explained. “I also learned that you need to watch what you say because when it’s out there, it’s out there forever. Not only what you say, but what you do and how you react to things.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the “Conceited” rapper dished out her career goals, favorite moments of 2022, and more. Watch the full interview below.