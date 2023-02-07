Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Time is running out to get this incredible Galaxy S23 pre-order deal
The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is no doubt going to feature heavily among the best phones roundups very soon and this is your last chance to grab some amazing technology for less. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit that can be used on select products elsewhere at Samsung including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link. As well as that, you can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device. The deal applies to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers. Even better, all customers get a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade when they pre-order now.
Digital Trends
iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts
Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
Digital Trends
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google’s Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.
Digital Trends
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, it simply makes sense to add on a pair of AirPods and have the full set. Pairing up beautifully, AirPods in all varieties are great for music fans and those who like convenience. Even better, there are plenty of Apple deals related to these little delights. To help you figure out what to do, we’ve picked out the best AirPods deals going on at the moment. Below, you’ll see the best prices along with some insight into why you might want to buy each item.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps
Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one. A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy S23 bloatware problem isn’t nearly as bad as you think
During its Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event, Samsung revealed the next generation of Galaxy phones that make up the S23 lineup: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These phones are packed with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm and have up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra, and plenty of other powerful features.
Digital Trends
MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide: how to make the right choice
Apple’s MacBook Pro has emerged as among the best laptops you can buy in the 14-inch laptop and 16-inch laptop spaces. The newest versions have been upgraded to Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, which build on the original with more cores, faster speeds, and even better efficiency.
Digital Trends
Opera is adding AI features to its browser following ChatGPT surge
The web browser Opera is the latest to share plans for AI integration with ChatGPT. Its parent company, the Chinese brand Kunlun Tech, first announced its plans on Wednesday with few details, according to CNBC. However, the Norway-based Opera has since revealed some of the details of how its ChatGPT-based...
Digital Trends
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
I’ve been using an iPhone as my primary device since 2020 because of the next-level battery optimization on iOS. In the past few years, the best iPhones have been my go-to suggestion for anyone looking to buy a phone with the best possible battery life. Contents. But iOS 16...
Digital Trends
Normally $420, this Lenovo Chromebook is just $280 today
Lenovo laptop deals are an ideal place to check out whether you’re looking for a super cheap laptop or something high-end. Right now, one of our favorite laptop deals is on the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. Normally priced at $420, you can snap it up for $280 meaning you save a hefty $140 off the regular price. Working out at 33% off, this is the ideal opportunity to get more for your money and is a great fit for students in particular. The deal is only available for a limited time so let’s take a quick look at what to expect.
Digital Trends
Forget VR. Airglass made me actually enjoy video calls
Video calls have become a staple of the modern office, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Companies like Meta want you to think mixed reality or virtual reality might make these meetings easier to stomach, but we all know those technologies don’t quite feel ready yet. Contents.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: the best, most complete Android phone yet
Before reading this review, there are a few things I want to suggest. Don’t get caught up in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s admittedly high price tag, but instead think about the value it represents. Don’t get overwhelmed by its astonishing ability or extensive feature list, but consider the things it can’t do. Don’t think of it as being “more of the same” either, as you’ll miss things that mean it’ll stay usable for longer.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl Food Deal: Get 20% off your next Grubhub order
Amazon has a great offer taking place right now if you take advantage of food delivery services. If this is the case, and if you’re an Amazon Prime Member or would like to sign up to be one, you’ll get an entire year of Grubhub+ for free. This is a pretty amazing offer, as a Grubhub+ subscription would regularly cost $10 per month, making this offer worth a savings of $120. Additionally, Prime Members can save 20% on an order of more than $20 from now until February 14. And yes, you can pair it with today’s big event, so if you’re planning to watch Super Bowl 2023, this can save you some money on the food for the viewing party.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a fire sale (pun intended) on Fire tablets — from $60
Amazon’s Fire tablets are affordable alternatives to Apple’s best iPads, and they’re now even cheaper because the retailer launched a fire sale (pun intended) involving various models of the mobile device. These are some of the lowest-priced tablet deals that you can shop right now, and it’s highly recommended that you jump straight to checkout because — as with all Amazon Fire Tablet deals — we’re not sure when their prices will return to normal.
Digital Trends
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
I’m not a typical Windows or Mac user. Where most people choose one operating system and stick with it, I use both Windows 11 and MacOS regularly, going back and forth daily depending on my workflow. And it’s easier to do than you probably think. Contents. I have...
Digital Trends
Apple Mac mini M2 vs. Mac Studio: mini PCs with powerful insides, compared
Apple’s latest Mac mini is one powerful tiny PC. Released not too long after the Mac Studio, it arrives with the new M2 chip and makes a formidable rival to the more expensive, M1-powered device. While they look alike, these two computers are not at all the same —...
Digital Trends
Tinder Incognito Mode: what it is, how to use it, and why it’s important
Navigating the world of online dating can be tricky — even with the best dating apps readily at your disposal. With the number of horror stories based on matches gone wrong, feeling safe while looking for a partner online can sometimes feel like a fantasy, especially for those who have already had bad experiences.
Digital Trends
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
If you're a Netflix user in the U.S., you've undoubtedly seen the news of the streaming giant's recent crackdown on password sharing and its new policies and payment options for subscribers using the service outside of their "household," also known as the "primary location." You can dig more into the...
Comments / 0