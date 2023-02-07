ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Survivors Ever Fewer in Quake Rubble of Turkey and Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher. Some rescue operations were halted after reports of...
US News and World Report

Turkey Steps up Collapsed Buildings Investigation, Orders 113 Arrested

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey vowed on Sunday to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country's devastating earthquakes nearly one week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been...
US News and World Report

Russia-Led Rescuers Pull Man From Rubble in Turkey 160 Hours After Quake

(Reuters) - Rescue teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus pulled a man alive from a collapsed building on Sunday 160 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said. "Rescue work to remove the man from the rubble lasted more than four hours," the ministry said on...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Turkish Woman Dies Day After Her Rescue Following 104 Hours Under Quake Rubble

KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said. German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of...
US News and World Report

China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules

BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Russia Says NATO Should Hold Emergency Summit Over Nord Stream Blasts

(Reuters) - NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Business Owners in Turkey’s Antakya Empty Their Shops to Avoid Looters

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - Business owners in a central district of Turkey's Antakya city were emptying their shops on Sunday to prevent their merchandise from being stolen by looters in the wake of Monday's devastating earthquakes. Two massive earthquakes that struck early on Monday have left more than 33,000 dead...
US News and World Report

Three People Rescued From Syria Rubble 110 Hours After Earthquake -State Media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the Syrian city of Jableh, state media reported, around 110 hours after a deadly earthquake struck the region on Monday. Live television footage from the site showed two people being pulled from the rubble by Syrian...
US News and World Report

Turkish Soldier Mounts Excavator to Find Distressed Mother's Missing Phone

ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier climbed into the bucket of an excavator on Saturday to search an earthquake-damaged home in Antakya for a cell phone belonging to a 75-year-old woman who feared her son was dead after five days without contact. The woman, who gave her name as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy