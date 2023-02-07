ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

By Izzy Karpinski
WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anY1p_0kf8dTpF00

CANCUN, Mexico ( WXIN ) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has publicly commented on his detainment at a Mexican airport after a handgun was found in his luggage last month.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun law(s), but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing, said via Twitter Monday.

Brady not expected in announcing booth at Super Bowl

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 after security personnel at the Cancun International Airport discovered a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm and a magazine stocked with six hollow point cartridges in his bag.

Busch had gone on a vacation in Mexico with his wife and said he was detained at the airport while the situation was resolved.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” Busch said in a tweeted statement .

In a release, the FGR said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085. It’s unclear how or if Busch will carry out his sentence, but he was allowed to return to the U.S.

White House State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols’s parents, Paul Pelosi, Bono

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” said Busch.

Busch placed third in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, and is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
WANE 15

Moving lights seen in the night sky Sunday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While you were likely watching the Super Bowl, something flew across the sky. No, it was not a UFO or a spy balloon, but it was likely a group of satellites. WANE 15 received reports from Fort Wayne, Decatur, Bluffton, Hicksville (Ohio), and even as far north as Lower Michigan. […]
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

Mad Ants edged by Swarm in Payton’s debut

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WANE) – Recently acquire Elfrid Payton tallied 23 points and 10 assists in his first game with the Mad Ants, but Fort Wayne fell 138-137 at the Greensboro Swarm on Friday night. Justin Anderson led the Ants with 28 points while Gabe York added 27. The Ants are back in action on Sunday […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Baldwin: Part of shooting charge unconstitutional

Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of […]
WANE 15

Komets back to their winning ways with victory at Allen

ALLEN, Texas (WANE) – After their six-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday night against Allen, the Komets got back to their winning ways with an 8-6 victory against the Americans on Friday. Shawn Boudrias had two goals to lead Fort Wayne. Ryan Fanti stopped 19-of-25 shots in goal for the Komets. The Komets and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy