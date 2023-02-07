Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
2025 Louisiana ATH Keylan Moses talks LSU interest, early recruitment
2025 Baton Rouge (La.) U-High athlete Keylan Moses is one of the state's most highly sought after prospects regardless of classification. Where does LSU stand for him early on in his recruitment?
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
KPLC TV
High School Baseball Previews: Barbe Buccaneers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2023, as head coach of the Barbe Buccaneers baseball team Glenn Cecchini put it, is a year of redemption for his team. Last season the Buccaneers went (32-2) in the regular season, but then fell short in the quarter-final round of the LHSAA State Playoffs to Saint Amant.
2024 DB Dashawn McBryde garnering LSU interest
2024 Denham Springs (La.) safety Dashawn McBryde is impressing on the 7-on-7 circuit this spring and LSU is showing interest. Where does his recruitment stand?
LSU Board of Supervisors to vote Friday on controversial naming proposal
A name change could be coming to one of the most prominent sites on the campus of LSU, but while the move is meant to honor a legend, some are opposed to the idea. And the upcoming vote could prove contentious.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0