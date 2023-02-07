Read full article on original website
Las Vegas named best proposal destination in the country, according to new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is approaching, and the marriage capital of the world is the best spot to pop the question. The Loupe analyzed data from Trip Advisor, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Yellow Pages to find the best city in the U.S. to propose. Las...
Clark County monitoring leak in gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is monitoring a leak in a California gas pipeline that helps feed Southern Nevada. The county said in a statement Friday that emergency managers are aware of the leak in a Kinder Morgan line, which feeds unleaded and diesel fuel into storage facilities in the area.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
Local flower shops make adjustments due to inflation ahead of Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and now we have a better picture of how much you have to spend to make your special someone happy. On Friday, we visited Greenfield and Company Flowers here in town, where they say inflation has affected them.
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
Circa Resort seeking lifeguards, table game positions at upcoming hiring fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Las Vegas is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming, on-the-spot hiring event. The resort and casino will be hosting its two-day hiring fair on February 13 and 17 at the D Las Vegas. Stadium Swim will be interviewing for lifeguard positions at...
'Ickey Shuffle' helps celebrate sportsbook opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has finally opened its sportsbook. The Betfred Sportsbook at the resort began taking wagers from the public on Thursday, just three days before Super Bowl LVII. Operators had to clear several regulatory hurdles to reach the occasion, which took place almost...
U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
Driver's Edge hosts training program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local teens are getting behind the wheel at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge hosted its first event of the year with a three-day real-life training course over the weekend. More than 700 parents and teens were in attendance to support its mission of...
Harry Reid International ranked top 10 best U.S. airports
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The valley's local airport was ranked in the top 10 list of best U.S. airports, according to a new study. Travel Lens conducted a report and analyzed airport's passenger satisfaction, average wait, time, Google reviews, carbon dioxide emissions, and overall rating. The study revealed Harry...
1 person dead after house fire in south valley, Las Vegas officials say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead in the south valley. On Saturday, at approximately 7:16 p.m., CCFD and two units from Henderson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue after receiving calls from multiple callers stating, "the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside."
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency after gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Lombardo is declaring a state of emergency. The declaration follows after a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada was reported on Friday. According to the Office of the Governor, they are working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency...
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
The Little White Chapel prepares for Valentine's Day weddings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wedding chapels around Las Vegas are gearing up for their version of the Super Bowl. They're expecting to be super busy with couples getting married on Valentine's Day. The Little White Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas anticipates between 100 and 150 weddings. That doesn't count...
Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
DUI Blitz led by Las Vegas Metro Police Department ahead of Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau is warning they will be making it hostile for impaired drivers on the road. On Saturday, the agency announced that a DUI Blitz would be in full force to catch any drivers driving under the influence.
Open the Books looks at Clark County School District spending
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's spending is coming under the microscope as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and lawmakers call for greater scrutiny on public education funds. Rachel O'Brien from Open the Books joined us to talk about what the organization found when looking at the...
1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
