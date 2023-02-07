ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver's Edge hosts training program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local teens are getting behind the wheel at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge hosted its first event of the year with a three-day real-life training course over the weekend. More than 700 parents and teens were in attendance to support its mission of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid International ranked top 10 best U.S. airports

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The valley's local airport was ranked in the top 10 list of best U.S. airports, according to a new study. Travel Lens conducted a report and analyzed airport's passenger satisfaction, average wait, time, Google reviews, carbon dioxide emissions, and overall rating. The study revealed Harry...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person dead after house fire in south valley, Las Vegas officials say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is investigating a house fire that left one dead in the south valley. On Saturday, at approximately 7:16 p.m., CCFD and two units from Henderson Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Cavaison Avenue after receiving calls from multiple callers stating, "the whole house is on fire, unknown if anyone is inside."
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency after gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Lombardo is declaring a state of emergency. The declaration follows after a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada was reported on Friday. According to the Office of the Governor, they are working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Little White Chapel prepares for Valentine's Day weddings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wedding chapels around Las Vegas are gearing up for their version of the Super Bowl. They're expecting to be super busy with couples getting married on Valentine's Day. The Little White Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas anticipates between 100 and 150 weddings. That doesn't count...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at Clark County School District spending

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District's spending is coming under the microscope as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and lawmakers call for greater scrutiny on public education funds. Rachel O'Brien from Open the Books joined us to talk about what the organization found when looking at the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead, 1 dog injured following stabbing at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one dog is injured following a stabbing at a Las Vegas park Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV

