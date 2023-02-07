ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GATOR 99.5

What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?

We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used

Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event

As we celebrate iconic and legendary African American history makers all month long, Black History Month is the perfect time to advocate how important it is to maintain good health. February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). From 1987 to 2023, there is no question that what we know about the disease and how to treat it has come a long way. The struggle is real! HIV/Aids is still taking a toll on the African American community. It's still active and just as deadly as the day it was discovered in 1981.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy