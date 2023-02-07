Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
Family Friendly Zone During Lake Charles, Louisiana Mardi Gras Returns
The family-friendly location during Mardi Gras called The Zone will be back for 2023. It's an alcohol and tobacco-free zone for families, children, and teens. From 11:30am until 3:30pm this Fat Tuesday (2/21), The Zone will be open on the parade route. Location:. The empty parking lot between the Charleston...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Lake Charles Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is winding down at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy School (1700 E. McNeese St.) in Lake Charles. Open enrollment for grades K-8 began January 16th and ends February 10th, 2023, so don't delay and apply now online using the SchoolMint enrollment system. All applications...
KPLC TV
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
Things You Need To Know For Buddy Russ Benefit This Sunday, Feb 5 in Sulphur, Louisiana
This Sunday, Southwest Louisiana will come together to support one of our own. Friends and family are putting on a huge benefit for Russ Conrad better known as Your Buddy Russ as he is known on the radio. Russ's cancer has come back with a vengeance and he has been...
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
Lake Charles National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event
As we celebrate iconic and legendary African American history makers all month long, Black History Month is the perfect time to advocate how important it is to maintain good health. February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). From 1987 to 2023, there is no question that what we know about the disease and how to treat it has come a long way. The struggle is real! HIV/Aids is still taking a toll on the African American community. It's still active and just as deadly as the day it was discovered in 1981.
