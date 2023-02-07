ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mystar106.com

❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄

…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Chamber’s Ag Breakfast Set and Award Nominations Open

MASON CITY, IA – The Chamber’s Ag Breakfast will be held from 8-10AM on Thursday, March 23 in the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center. Breakfast will begin at 8AM with made-to-order omelets served up by the Chamber’s Agribusiness Committee volunteers. Following breakfast, attendees will hear a keynote from fifth-generation Iowa Farmer Zack Smith, owner of the Stock Cropper. Stock Cropping is a.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

❄Winter Storm Watch for Franklin and Butler counties❄

…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of east central into northeast Iowa.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
mystar106.com

Mason City man arrested Tuesday for eluding authorities

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after eluding authorities and crashing his vehicle on Tuesday. A criminal complaint states that officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Anthony Holmes for a speed violation near the intersection of 6th and North Delaware, with Holmes failing to pull over. Holmes then allegedly ran multiple traffic control devices and reached speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Holmes then crashed his vehicle into a tree at the corner of 11th and North Delaware.
MASON CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Jail time for Charles City man who crashed car into neighbor’s house

CHARLES CITY — It’s jail time for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior was accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
CHARLES CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy