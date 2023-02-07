MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after eluding authorities and crashing his vehicle on Tuesday. A criminal complaint states that officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Anthony Holmes for a speed violation near the intersection of 6th and North Delaware, with Holmes failing to pull over. Holmes then allegedly ran multiple traffic control devices and reached speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Holmes then crashed his vehicle into a tree at the corner of 11th and North Delaware.

