Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million PeopleEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
5 ways Pennsylvania’s marijuana laws could change in 2023
HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. And the new Democratic majority...
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
Over Lake Huron, the U.S. downs a 3rd unidentified object in 3 days
The airborne object — flying about 20,000 feet above the lake waters — was shot down by an F-16 fighter jet with a missile on Sunday afternoon. A unidentified object has been shot down by U.S. forces over Lake Huron, according to the Department of Defense. The object appears to be the same object that had been detected over Montana a day earlier, said officials.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
Pittsburgh-area auto shredder to reduce pollution, fumes and dust after EPA order
Company must reduce hours, remove fuel and batteries before shredding. The EPA has ordered a metal recycler near Pittsburgh to limit its hours of operations and its emissions, after years of complaints about smell, smoke and emissions from the site. Officials from Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., which shreds vehicles on Neville...
Ohio authorities plan “controlled release” of toxic material after train derailment
Authorities plan to release toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday, telling residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered evacuations in the area of the derailment that...
Pa. water plan urges more resources to protect against flooding, pollution
Pennsylvania’s water sources face threats from agricultural pollution, abandoned mineland and oil and gas development. Communities must figure out how to deal with the risks flooding presents to homes and buildings and ensure treatment plants supply safe drinking water. That’s according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s recently updated...
28 ‘Uniters’ from southcentral Pa. recruited to tackle hate crimes
With hate crimes on the rise in Pennsylvania, a new coalition representing a cross-section of ideologies and cultures will use their differences to look for new ways to buck the trend. Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence (UPTV) has recruited 28 people from Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties – all...
National Guard activated to help Ohio town as train derailment smolders
Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line. Officials were working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line as the governor activated the Ohio National Guard to help the village where many residents had to evacuate.
Officials urge evacuation near train derailment, fearing explosion
Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile.
Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons
Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
Lawyer: GOP Congressman George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged
The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totaling more than $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
A spokesman gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was “in good spirits.”. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
Journalist Roundtable
It’s Friday when the Spark host journalists to discuss and provide insight into the news of the week. We focused on two significant stories that could have an impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers — the historic Commonwealth Court ruling that how Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional and three special elections that give Democrats a majority in the State House.
Pennsylvania medical marijuana program being dominated by anxiety disorder prescriptions
Remember the fight over whether to legalize medical marijuana in Pennsylvania less than a decade ago? Parents of children who suffered seizure disorders and had fewer seizures when they used medical marijuana led that battle. When medical marijuana was approved, it was hailed as a victory for those children but also for the two political parties in Pennsylvania’s capitol coming together for a good cause.
Poorer districts win challenge to Pennsylvania’s public school funding
The school districts that sued included the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system of funding public schools falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
PennDOT is looking for feedback on driving behaviors
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors with an online survey. PennDOT first implemented the survey in 2010 as part of a requirement to get federal funding. The survey isn’t required anymore, but PennDOT has continued to ask drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians their attitudes about highway safety and how they behave behind the wheel.
