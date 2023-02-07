Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle to have public comment period on 2023-24 budget Tuesday night
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a comment period during their meeting Tuesday night to give the public a chance to express their ideas and concerns in the early stage of development of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. The monthly session of the board will begin at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City seeks community input for 2023 development plan
- Morehead City officials are turning to the community for input on the town's 2023 development plan as the document nears the final steps of completion. The town's updated plan will be up for discussion during Morehead City's regular monthly town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 in City Hall. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier board delays action on fine for alleged practice time violation at racetrack
PELETIER — On the advice of Town Attorney Brett DeSelms, town commissioners during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, delayed action on fining the owner of Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway for allegedly violating an ordinance that regulates when drivers can practice at the track. The board met...
carolinacoastonline.com
State Employees Credit Union in Morehead damaged by fire
- A commercial structure fire caused heavy damage after it broke out Sunday at the State Employees Credit Union branch on Executive Drive. Emergency responders received a call at 1:52 p.m. with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building. Upon arrival, the fire department...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: But where will they park?
After reading your editorial "Traffic Demands a Third Bridge Addition" (Feb.8) about a bridge coming from the mainland to Pine Knoll Shores/Indian Beach area, I was left with a major question. Where is all the traffic coming down to the beach going to PARK?. Since the pandemic, the population and...
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: A tragic anniversary of pride and strength
There is a sense of foreboding and discomfort present in the county as we approach Monday, Feb. 13. This will be the first anniversary of the fateful plane crash that took the lives of four county youngsters, the mother of one of the young men, along with the plane’s owner and two pilots.
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 9, 10 & 11
Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council seeks proposals for at-risk youth programs
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing a prevention and early intervention program for delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2023-24 beginning July 1. Members of the Carteret County JCPC studied risk factors and...
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORDS - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Atlantic. Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100. The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kathy Winslow, 77; service Feb. 16
Kathy “Kitty” Winslow, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 16th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
F. Bernice Rudder, 96; service Feb. 18
F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
carolinacoastonline.com
Byron Guthrie, 31; incomplete
Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Hodges, 66; incomplete
John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel Savage II, 52; service Feb. 12
Daniel Jay “D.J” Savage II, 52, of Newport, died Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dog left at Onslow landfill, taken to shelter
ONSLOW COUNTY - A dog left at an Onslow County county landfill has been taken to a local animal shelter. 'Penelope' is around six years old and is also spayed, chipped and is negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet Penelope or...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jerry Burns, 72; service held
Jerry Thomas Burns, 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, February 9,2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00am at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5-7pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys cop fourth league hoops crown in a row, end regular season with 86-50 win over Lejeune
BEAUFORT — Senior Night didn’t start right Thursday for East Carteret in its boys basketball matchup with Lejeune, but it ended just fine. The Mariners trailed 8-0 and faced a four-point deficit after the first quarter but went on a 25-11 run in the second on their way to an 86-50 victory.
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls cap perfect conference campaign, end regular season with 51-13 triumph over Lejeune
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team did something this season it couldn’t last season. The Mariners went through the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) unbeaten, capped by a 51-13 win over Lejeune on Thursday’s Senior Night. East ended the regular season with 12 straight wins...
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys clinch share of league title with 71-48 win at Southside
CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) title on Tuesday night with a 71-48 triumph at Southside. The Mariners (15-6 overall) moved to 8-1 in the CPC to stay a game ahead of Pamlico (11-11) at...
Comments / 0