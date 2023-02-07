ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peletier, NC

Morehead City seeks community input for 2023 development plan

- Morehead City officials are turning to the community for input on the town's 2023 development plan as the document nears the final steps of completion. The town's updated plan will be up for discussion during Morehead City's regular monthly town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 in City Hall. The...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
State Employees Credit Union in Morehead damaged by fire

- A commercial structure fire caused heavy damage after it broke out Sunday at the State Employees Credit Union branch on Executive Drive. Emergency responders received a call at 1:52 p.m. with reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building. Upon arrival, the fire department...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: But where will they park?

After reading your editorial "Traffic Demands a Third Bridge Addition" (Feb.8) about a bridge coming from the mainland to Pine Knoll Shores/Indian Beach area, I was left with a major question. Where is all the traffic coming down to the beach going to PARK?. Since the pandemic, the population and...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
EDITORIAL: A tragic anniversary of pride and strength

There is a sense of foreboding and discomfort present in the county as we approach Monday, Feb. 13. This will be the first anniversary of the fateful plane crash that took the lives of four county youngsters, the mother of one of the young men, along with the plane’s owner and two pilots.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3

Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Feb. 9, 10 & 11

Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council seeks proposals for at-risk youth programs

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing a prevention and early intervention program for delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2023-24 beginning July 1. Members of the Carteret County JCPC studied risk factors and...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
MATTERS OF RECORDS - Deed Transfers

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Atlantic. Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100. The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Kathy Winslow, 77; service Feb. 16

Kathy “Kitty” Winslow, 77, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 16th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro.
NEWPORT, NC
F. Bernice Rudder, 96; service Feb. 18

F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
HAVELOCK, NC
Byron Guthrie, 31; incomplete

Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
John Hodges, 66; incomplete

John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Daniel Savage II, 52; service Feb. 12

Daniel Jay “D.J” Savage II, 52, of Newport, died Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral...
NEWPORT, NC
Dog left at Onslow landfill, taken to shelter

ONSLOW COUNTY - A dog left at an Onslow County county landfill has been taken to a local animal shelter. 'Penelope' is around six years old and is also spayed, chipped and is negative for heartworms. To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet Penelope or...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Jerry Burns, 72; service held

Jerry Thomas Burns, 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, February 9,2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00am at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5-7pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
SWANSBORO, NC
East boys clinch share of league title with 71-48 win at Southside

CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC) title on Tuesday night with a 71-48 triumph at Southside. The Mariners (15-6 overall) moved to 8-1 in the CPC to stay a game ahead of Pamlico (11-11) at...
BEAUFORT, NC

