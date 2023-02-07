INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leading Democrat in the Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday said there is no experience quite like attending the State of the Union. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech at the invitation of Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Although they are from opposing parties, GiaQuinta said he and Banks worked together on several bills when Banks was in the state Senate. Members of Congress are allowed to bring one guest each to the State of the Union, and GiaQuinta had never attended the State of the Union before.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO