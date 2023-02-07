Read full article on original website
Bill would require Indiana schools to test for a cancer-causing gas
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, filed House Bill 1395 which would require Indiana public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation
Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Physician non-compete ban passes Indiana Senate intact
Senate Bill 7, which would ban employers from placing physicians under new non-compete agreements, left committee last month in uncertain waters. But it ultimately passed the full Senate Tuesday with the ban fully intact.
Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras
Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers. Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Republicans back partisan school boards switch
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republicans forged ahead Wednesday with a proposal that would upend the current nonpartisan school board elections across the state despite opponents of the change arguing it would further inject politics into local schools. The Indiana House elections committee voted 6-4 along party lines to endorse a bill to establish a system […]
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
gpsworld.com
Indiana bill makes secret tracking illegal
Indiana state legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS-based device without their knowledge a crime, reported WTHR of Indianapolis. The bills are in response to the growing number of criminal cases involving Apple AirTags and other GPS-based tracking devices. Tracking someone secretly is not...
wfyi.org
Rokita under investigation by state Disciplinary Commission, according to attorney petition
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita. The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related...
Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters
Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
WISH-TV
Indiana Dem leader: Attending State of the Union was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leading Democrat in the Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday said there is no experience quite like attending the State of the Union. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech at the invitation of Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Although they are from opposing parties, GiaQuinta said he and Banks worked together on several bills when Banks was in the state Senate. Members of Congress are allowed to bring one guest each to the State of the Union, and GiaQuinta had never attended the State of the Union before.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
WOWO News
Indiana Lawmakers Reactions To Tuesday Night State of The Union Address
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, tackling topics such as immigration reform, Social Security, and more. Since then, Hoosier leaders have been responding to his speech. Many Republican leaders believe that President Biden is not leading the country in...
warricknews.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
warricknews.com
Proposed Indiana law requires 25 feet between police, bystanders
How close is too close for the public to approach a police officer when the officer is making an arrest, has someone pulled over or is otherwise engaged in his or her official duties?. Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, believes a separation of at least 25 feet between an officer and...
citybiz.co
Comcast Signs Agreements With State of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
wdrb.com
Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see bills decrease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana residents could soon see lower energy bills. Duke Energy is asking state regulators to approve a 15.9% decrease for residential customers, FOX59 reported Wednesday. According to testimony filed on Jan. 31 with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the residential decrease represents a $26.20 reduction...
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wboi.org
Transgender people in state prisons banned from gender-affirming surgery under House legislation
Transgender people would be banned from getting gender-affirming surgery while they’re in state prisons under legislation approved by a House committee Wednesday. The bill, HB 1569, defines what it calls “sexual reassignment surgery” as procedures meant to alter the appearance of or affirm the patient’s “perception” of their gender as being different from their gender assigned at birth.
