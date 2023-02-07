Read full article on original website
You Can Adopt Stinkin' Cute Domesticated Skunks From This Rescue in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or MedicareUSA DiarioFlorida State
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your ExUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY HANDED GAME MISCONDUCT AFTER VOICING DISPLEASURE WITH OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Saturday night's contest against Los Angeles was a brutal one for the Pittsburgh Penguins, which ended in a 6-0 victory for the Kings on a night where they celebrated their former captain, Dustin Brown. In the third period, frustrations boiled over. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was cross-checked by Kings defenceman...
hawksinsider.com
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
markerzone.com
TARASENKO ON HIS TRADE TO NEW YORK: ''THERE WAS NO CHANCE OF STAYING IN ST. LOUIS''
Following his first morning skate as a New York Ranger, Vladimir Tarasenko met with the media and reflected on the move from St. Louis. He said that there was no chance for him to remain with the Blues because he wasn't offered a new contract. "There was no chance of...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE TAKES ON BRADY TKACHUK IN SPIRITED TILT (VIDEO)
It was an all-Canadian battle in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon as the Ottawa Senators took on the Edmonton Oilers. Just over the mid-way point of the second period, Oilers forward Evander Kane and Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dropped the mitts in what turned out to be a pretty spirited bout.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PLACE TEN-YEAR VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have placed veteran forward Brad Hunt on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Hunt, 34, signed a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV) with the Avalanche last summer after spending the 2021-22 season with the...
markerzone.com
NASHVILLE PREDATORS FIRST-ROUNDER SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY FOR ASSAULTING A FAN
Nashville Predators 2021 1st round pick and Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended indefinitely by the QMJHL over an incident involving a fan. As L'Heureux stepped off the ice, he shared words with some fans near the tunnel and jabbed one or two of them with his stick.
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE ADMITTEDLY DISAPPOINTED IN RANGERS/TARASENKO TRADE
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with the NHL's Trade Deadline quickly approaching. New York was also in the running for forwards Patrick Kane (CHI) and Timo Meier (SJS), according to reports, and their...
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
markerzone.com
PREDATORS PROSPECT YAROSLAV ASKAROV FINDS UNIQUE WAY TO CELEBRATE 45-SAVE VICTORY (VIDEO)
The Milwaukee Admirals took on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday evening, a game that ended with the former taking the two points in the shootout. Following the shootout, Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov found a unique way to celebrate his 45-save victory. The 20-year-old grabbed the crossbar of the net, laid down on his back and began to imitate a bench press before getting back up and celebrating with his teammates.
markerzone.com
FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK PLACED ON WAIVERS BY PHILADELPHIA
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bellows, 24, is now on waivers for the third time this season. In October, he was claimed by the...
markerzone.com
THREE TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN RED WINGS FORWARD TYLER BERTUZZI
As the weeks wind down leading up to the NHL's trade deadline, the rumour mill is going to be very active and among the names that you'll hear about more as we inch closer to March 3rd is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG
The Pacific Division basement dwellers, Anaheim, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defenceman John Klingberg, who is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks last summer.
markerzone.com
COYOTES REPORTEDLY SEEKING BIG RETURN IF THEY DECIDE TO MOVE KAREL VEJMELKA
The Arizona Coyotes will be an interesting team to watch as we approach the NHL's trade deadline. With names like Jakob Chychrun and Nick Bjugstad drawing the most buzz, one player to keep an eye on is goaltender Karel Vejmelka. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, if the Coyotes...
markerzone.com
REPORT - COYOTES AND KINGS WORKING ON MASSIVE TRADE INVOLVING JAKOB CHYCHRUN
The Arizona Coyotes made defenseman Jakob Chychrun a healthy scratch on Saturday night, and they were wholly transparent as to why. Per the club's PR group, Chychrun was scratched for 'trade related reasons.'. Several insiders have linked Chychrun to the Los Angeles Kings in the past 48 hours. After months...
markerzone.com
TRIO OF NEW TEAMS ENTER THE PATRICK KANE SWEEPSTAKES
Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is going to be highly sought after over the next few weeks as we inch closer to the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Over the last little while, it's become known that two teams that have interest in Kane are the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, the latter is more than likely out of the running after the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF FORWARDS WHO COULD NET SURPRISING RETURNS BEFORE MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE
We're less than 20 days away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline and the activity is expected to pick up very soon. Within the last couple of weeks, we've seen two big names moved with Bo Horvat going to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.
