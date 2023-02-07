ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
hawksinsider.com

The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''

Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

EVANDER KANE TAKES ON BRADY TKACHUK IN SPIRITED TILT (VIDEO)

It was an all-Canadian battle in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon as the Ottawa Senators took on the Edmonton Oilers. Just over the mid-way point of the second period, Oilers forward Evander Kane and Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dropped the mitts in what turned out to be a pretty spirited bout.
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE PLACE TEN-YEAR VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have placed veteran forward Brad Hunt on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Hunt, 34, signed a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV) with the Avalanche last summer after spending the 2021-22 season with the...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE ADMITTEDLY DISAPPOINTED IN RANGERS/TARASENKO TRADE

The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with the NHL's Trade Deadline quickly approaching. New York was also in the running for forwards Patrick Kane (CHI) and Timo Meier (SJS), according to reports, and their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

PREDATORS PROSPECT YAROSLAV ASKAROV FINDS UNIQUE WAY TO CELEBRATE 45-SAVE VICTORY (VIDEO)

The Milwaukee Admirals took on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday evening, a game that ended with the former taking the two points in the shootout. Following the shootout, Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov found a unique way to celebrate his 45-save victory. The 20-year-old grabbed the crossbar of the net, laid down on his back and began to imitate a bench press before getting back up and celebrating with his teammates.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK PLACED ON WAIVERS BY PHILADELPHIA

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bellows, 24, is now on waivers for the third time this season. In October, he was claimed by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG

The Pacific Division basement dwellers, Anaheim, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defenceman John Klingberg, who is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks last summer.
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

COYOTES REPORTEDLY SEEKING BIG RETURN IF THEY DECIDE TO MOVE KAREL VEJMELKA

The Arizona Coyotes will be an interesting team to watch as we approach the NHL's trade deadline. With names like Jakob Chychrun and Nick Bjugstad drawing the most buzz, one player to keep an eye on is goaltender Karel Vejmelka. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, if the Coyotes...
markerzone.com

TRIO OF NEW TEAMS ENTER THE PATRICK KANE SWEEPSTAKES

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is going to be highly sought after over the next few weeks as we inch closer to the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Over the last little while, it's become known that two teams that have interest in Kane are the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, the latter is more than likely out of the running after the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

PAIR OF FORWARDS WHO COULD NET SURPRISING RETURNS BEFORE MARCH 3RD'S DEADLINE

We're less than 20 days away from the National Hockey League's trade deadline and the activity is expected to pick up very soon. Within the last couple of weeks, we've seen two big names moved with Bo Horvat going to the New York Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.

