Nan Davis Ellington, 93, of Soperton passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. Mrs. Ellington was born in Wrightsville, GA on March 20, 1929. She was a graduate of Wrightsville High School, attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and received her Associate of Arts degree from Brewton Parker College. Mrs. Ellington had been a resident of Soperton since 1969 and was a retired Customer Service Representative for Georgia Power. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Soperton for more than fifty years, was a member of the Helen Perry Sunday School Class, and served in many capacities in the life of the church. Mrs. Ellington shared her love of music as a Children’s Choir Director for many years and played the organ at First Baptist Church until she was 91 years of age. She also played the piano at churches throughout Treutlen County during revivals as well as for weekly activities for residents of the Treutlen County Nursing Home and Living Center.

SOPERTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO