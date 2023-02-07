Read full article on original website
Can your startup survive the economic downturn?
There are ways to merely survive, of course, to hunker down and weather the bad economic cycle. Companies with a long runway can ride out fluctuations in the market, but you have to have an idea that solves a real business problem to truly grow and thrive. At the beginning...
AI comes to expense reports
Hello, and welcome back. We finally got our power restored after the ice storm and I’m feeling better after coming down with a cold — but since I’m still not operating at full capacity, this newsletter will be a bit abbreviated. Rebrands are not uncommon in the...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Africa investor survey, biz model basics, video marketing tactics
Video content is vital for driving early engagement, which is why growth expert Jonathan Martinez (formerly of Postmates, Uber and Chime) shares four tactics for getting started:. Leverage creator marketplaces. Produce short-form videos. Build lasting creator relationships. Cross-pollinate your videos. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount...
How to think about your business model as part of a VC pitch
At the very least, that’s what your investors will be betting on. So that means your business model slide needs to paint a picture that shows where you’re at now and how the business can grow over time. In theory, your “business model” could include every aspect of...
AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming
And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
As ChatGPT hype hits fever pitch, Neeva launches its generative AI search engine internationally
Back in December, Neeva co-founder and CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, who previously spearheaded Google’s advertising tech business, teased new “cutting edge AI” and large language models (LLMs), positioning itself against the ChatGPT hype train. “ChatGPT cannot give you real time data or fact verification,” Ramaswamy wrote at the...
Strava searches for new CEO with cofounder Michael Horvath departing for a second time
Horvath co-founded Strava back in 2009, steering the company to become one of the world’s biggest activity tracking social communities, passing 100 million registered users last year. After leaving the Strava hotseat back in 2013 for family reasons, Horvath returned as CEO six years later, with his co-founder Mark...
For startups, ‘we haven’t spent a penny on marketing’ isn’t always a good thing
If all of your growth so far has been organic, you might not know how to accelerate the business. After all, you wouldn’t even have a benchmark for what it costs to acquire new customers. You don’t know how much money you need to raise. At best, that makes...
BNB Chain is doubling down on web3 gaming
For this week’s episode, I interviewed Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at layer-1 blockchain BNB Chain. Prior to her current role, Regina worked at Facebook — or, as some call it now, Meta — building a new business unit for venture capital partnerships and startup growth. She’s also a founder of a few different businesses and a founding team member for an early-stage tech investment firm, Thymos Capital.
How to manage third-party cybersecurity risks that are too costly to ignore
Such situations also involve spending significant amounts of time and resources fixing a problem caused by a third party. No matter how well you clean things up, the reputational hit to your organization will continue to cost you in lost business down the road. The fact is, the consequences of...
Wait a secondary
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak got on the mic. Our deals of the week included a look at a large new fund...
Daily Crunch: Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon
It’s Friday, and we’re slumping back in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as mid-winter molasses. For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first Black woman to successfully sue for a family member’s freedom in 1828. To learn more about her, this Ted-Ed mini documentary is a great place to start, and if you want to go deeper, don’t miss the stirring biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
Cleantech Qotto embarks on growth plan backed by $8M funding
The Off-Grid Energy Access Fund (FEI-OGEF), Cordaid, and Qotto’s existing investors also participated in the round. Qotto told TechCrunch it plans to scale in existing markets, and expand to Ivory Coast where it is set to begin operations by next month. Founded in 2016, Qotto designs and distributes stand-alone...
This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
Two-year-old Zeekr raises $750M at $13B valuation
The news comes just two months after Zeekr said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. At the time, Reuters reported that the electric carmaker was seeking over $1 billion in proceeds at a valuation of more than $10 billion. TechCrunch has reached out to Zeekr regarding its IPO status.
Is Xiaomi’s shine dimming in India?
But now, as Beijing-based Xiaomi approaches its ninth year in the country with 200 million smartphones shipped, its earlier mover advantages are eroding: it lost its top position in smartphone shipments in Q4 2022; it faces regulatory pressure in the country amid growing economic tensions between China and India; and it’s wound down some of its newer business ventures. On top of all that, Xiaomi is seeing an exodus of executives in India.
