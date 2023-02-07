ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0kf8b9Hw00

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Jailed on Felony Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on multiple charges. Police arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla for Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Interference with Official Acts, one of which is a Class D Felony, and 4th -Degree Criminal Mischief. Authorities held Padilla in the Montgomery County Jail...
RED OAK, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities twice, after being clocked at 132 mph on Highway 65, arrested in Princeton

A suspect was arrested on February 9th after allegedly fleeing in a vehicle from a sheriff’s deputy and the sheriff in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy clocked the vehicle going about 132 miles per hour on Highway 65. The driver allegedly failed to stop, despite activated emergency lights and siren, and continued south on Highway 65.
PRINCETON, MO
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested Following Pursuit

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Red Oak man following a Pursuit. Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of A Avenue at around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday. The Vehicle took off, traveling several miles on gravel roads reaching speeds of up to 94 miles per hour. The car then turned onto 110th Street and headed west towards Mills County, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. The vehicle hit a large bump in the road at the intersection of Highway 59, causing damage to the Vehicle. It continued westbound on Brothers Avenue and turned north on 395th Street, where the car stalled due to the damage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested for an arson that occurred in Anderson

(Fremont Co) Two men were arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in June of 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on June 22, 2020, fire departments and investigators were called to 306th Avenue in Anderson for a report of two separate buildings on fire. The investigation determined that two separate structures were independently set on fire, and one of the structures was occupied at the time the fire was set. The occupant was able to escape the fire without injury.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment

(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Bryan Dunn, of Des Moines, on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for Sex Abuse 2nd and Human Trafficking. Dunn appeared before the magistrate and was held on bond. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 44-year-old Nathaniel Halterman, of Atlantic, on Monday...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman

BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
BETHANY, MO
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate shooting after man shot in the leg

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on Sunday. Around 3 a.m., a man arrived at Methodist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he told them he was walking on South Union Street when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.
DES MOINES, IA
waupacanow.com

Robbery suspect arrested

The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WHO 13

Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waukee Police Investigate Robbery

(Waukee, IA) — Someone tried to rob a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh store in Waukee early this morning. Police say someone walked into the store with his hand in his pocket, approached a clerk and asked for cash. Police say the suspect did not get any money, and ran away.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Fire Department Called to Garage Fire

(Atlantic) Atlantic Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday at 807 East 6th Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel says they knocked down the garage fire and stopped the blaze from spreading further on the home. Cappel determined a charcoal grill caught the east side of the garage on fire.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy