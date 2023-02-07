Creston Police Report

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Red Oak man following a Pursuit. Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of A Avenue at around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday. The Vehicle took off, traveling several miles on gravel roads reaching speeds of up to 94 miles per hour. The car then turned onto 110th Street and headed west towards Mills County, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. The vehicle hit a large bump in the road at the intersection of Highway 59, causing damage to the Vehicle. It continued westbound on Brothers Avenue and turned north on 395th Street, where the car stalled due to the damage.
