ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach, 72, helps keep Penn Hills fitness team in tiptop shape

Bob Martini’s energy is infectious. When it comes to fitness — or talking about it — it’s not hard to see why the 72-year-old Penn Hills resident has been able to keep the physical fitness team at the high school together. Usually after he works out...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel boys look to peak in playoffs

With the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs quickly approaching, Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar has a simple aim. The Foxes want to be playing their best as the postseason begins. Grabbing consecutive wins over Plum and Armstrong Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 helped Fox Chapel secure its bid. “As...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford boys top Kiski Area to earn playoff spot

Penn-Trafford is hot at the right time. In a playoff atmosphere on the Warriors’ home court Friday night, P-T won its third consecutive boys basketball game and fourth in the past five to clinch a WPIAL playoff spot in its final test of the regular season. Jason Sabol scored...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Feb. 11, 2023: Gateway ends Latrobe’s playoff hopes

Jaydon Carr scored 26 points and Kaleb Pryor added 17 as Gateway defeated Latrobe, 75-58, in Section 3-5A boys basketball Saturday afternoon, knocking the Wildcats out of playoff contention. MJ Stevenson added 10 points for the Gators (15-5, 9-1), the section champs. Max Butler scored 18 points, Landon Butler added...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Giant Eagle making it harder to be savvy shopper

It is becoming harder and harder for us to be informed consumers and savvy shoppers. Giant Eagle/Market District has announced that, beginning March 2, we no longer will be receiving its weekly ad flyer in the mail. They have told us to use our smartphone to scan their QR code to learn of their weekly specials.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Area High School and more

O’Hara Township police Superintendent Jay Davis and members of the department will host Coffee and Cocca with the Cops, Plus a Movie Event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center. People can meet their police officers and have photos taken with them. Officers will bring along fun things for kids.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs

The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

School news from the Fox Chapel area

Four Fox Chapel Area High School seniors, Aiden Dorneich, Arjun Golla, Arvind Seshan, and Ethan Tan, have been named candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Approximately 5,000 of nearly 3.6 million high school seniors graduating this year from across the U.S. have been named candidates in this year’s program, and 198 are from Pennsylvania.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton chief requests police join DUI task force

Following a rise in arrests for driving under the influence, Chief Thomas Vulakovich is asking that Hampton police join the North Hills DUI and Traffic Safety Enforcement Task Forces. “I’m not saying they’re in the hundreds, but there has been an uptick in DUI arrests. I’m watching these things on...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Feb. 13, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Bowl-A-Thon to raise funds for Burrell Education Foundation. The annual...
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy