PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: George fills out football staff at Greensburg Salem
New Greensburg Salem football coach Ty George has filled out his staff of assistants for his debut season. George, a former Hempfield and Seton Hill standout, was an assistant under former Golden Lions coach Dave Keefer. He is retaining some of the former staff and bringing in some new faces.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach, 72, helps keep Penn Hills fitness team in tiptop shape
Bob Martini’s energy is infectious. When it comes to fitness — or talking about it — it’s not hard to see why the 72-year-old Penn Hills resident has been able to keep the physical fitness team at the high school together. Usually after he works out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Canon-McMillan proves point with 4th-place finish at PIAA team wrestling tournament
HERSHEY – Canon-McMillan coach Brian Krenzelak said he doesn’t care about team rankings, but he did take notice that his Big Macs were ranked sixth in the WPIAL at the start of the season. The Big Macs did better, a lot better than expected. Canon-McMillan finished with its...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne holds on in last-second thriller to defeat St. Bonaventure for 3rd straight win
There has been no shortage of thrilling finishes to games so far this year for Duquesne men’s basketball. Back on Nov. 21, the Dukes edged North Florida by a point. On Dec. 3, they rallied past Ball State thanks to two improbable buzzer-beating 3-pointers off the arm of Jimmy Clark III.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel boys look to peak in playoffs
With the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs quickly approaching, Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar has a simple aim. The Foxes want to be playing their best as the postseason begins. Grabbing consecutive wins over Plum and Armstrong Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 helped Fox Chapel secure its bid. “As...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Junior sharpshooter Joey Coyle helps keep Quaker Valley boys among WPIAL elite
Joey Coyle has helped maintain the winning tradition in the Quaker Valley boys basketball program. Coyle is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior guard and the team’s leading scorer this year, averaging 17.7 points per game. He also leads the Quakers in steals. “My biggest influences in my basketball career are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford boys top Kiski Area to earn playoff spot
Penn-Trafford is hot at the right time. In a playoff atmosphere on the Warriors’ home court Friday night, P-T won its third consecutive boys basketball game and fourth in the past five to clinch a WPIAL playoff spot in its final test of the regular season. Jason Sabol scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland athletes of the week: Southmoreland’s Maddie Moore, Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky
Claim to fame: Moore poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Scotties to a 62-53 victory over Ringgold to snap a 19-game losing streak. She added 15 points in a 39-35 loss to Uniontown. What was it like having such a big game on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Adam Bilinsky reaches milestone as Norwin eliminates Hempfield from playoffs
Adam Bilinsky was hoping his 1,000th point would come on a dunk. So were his family, friends and fans. After all, clips of some of his high-rising jams have gone viral. The slams have become his calling card. But the senior from Norwin — they call him “Bomber” — settled...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 11, 2023: Gateway ends Latrobe’s playoff hopes
Jaydon Carr scored 26 points and Kaleb Pryor added 17 as Gateway defeated Latrobe, 75-58, in Section 3-5A boys basketball Saturday afternoon, knocking the Wildcats out of playoff contention. MJ Stevenson added 10 points for the Gators (15-5, 9-1), the section champs. Max Butler scored 18 points, Landon Butler added...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2023: Rowan Carmichael’s heroics send Avonworth to playoffs with dramatic win
Rowan Carmichael nailed a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime and finished with 46 points as Avonworth clinched a playoff spot with a 67-60 overtime win over West Mifflin in Section 4-4A. Carmichael hit four 3-pointers and was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. The Antelopes (8-13, 4-6)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode edges out Freedom’s Daisy Lewis for all-around gold at WPIAL gymnastics championships
Baldwin sophomore Abby Rexrode won her second consecutive all-around title in the Advanced division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Saturday at Moon, edging out Freedom junior Daisy Lewis in a classic duel. Rexrode finished with an overall score of 38.225, just ahead of Lewis’ 38.1. Rexrode and Lewis finished...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Palestine residents returning home, cleaning up a week after Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — This village just over the Pennsylvania border remained somewhat of a ghost town Friday, a week after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caused a dangerous fire that burned for days. On Wednesday, Ohio authorities lifted an evacuation order that had been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Giant Eagle making it harder to be savvy shopper
It is becoming harder and harder for us to be informed consumers and savvy shoppers. Giant Eagle/Market District has announced that, beginning March 2, we no longer will be receiving its weekly ad flyer in the mail. They have told us to use our smartphone to scan their QR code to learn of their weekly specials.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Area High School and more
O’Hara Township police Superintendent Jay Davis and members of the department will host Coffee and Cocca with the Cops, Plus a Movie Event at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center. People can meet their police officers and have photos taken with them. Officers will bring along fun things for kids.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park gets sticker shock in school renovation costs
The ongoing renovation of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School will cost a lot more than anticipated. The school has been under construction for about a year. The project, which had an original estimate of $42 million, was split into two phases, with construction spread over two to three years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
School news from the Fox Chapel area
Four Fox Chapel Area High School seniors, Aiden Dorneich, Arjun Golla, Arvind Seshan, and Ethan Tan, have been named candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Approximately 5,000 of nearly 3.6 million high school seniors graduating this year from across the U.S. have been named candidates in this year’s program, and 198 are from Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton chief requests police join DUI task force
Following a rise in arrests for driving under the influence, Chief Thomas Vulakovich is asking that Hampton police join the North Hills DUI and Traffic Safety Enforcement Task Forces. “I’m not saying they’re in the hundreds, but there has been an uptick in DUI arrests. I’m watching these things on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 13, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Bowl-A-Thon to raise funds for Burrell Education Foundation. The annual...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fellowship: Kids' Closet, family-friendly services and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
