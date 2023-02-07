Read full article on original website
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car in NC field, sheriff’s office says
A man's body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton and three others are wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
Body Found in Car Outside of Lumberton Leads to Murder Investigation
Two individuals, Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, have been taken into custody in relation to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton, North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has charged the two individuals with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses.
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
2 more arrested, 3 still wanted after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on Feb. 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in North Carolina, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum Saturday night in Fayetteville, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. on 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation revealed that an accident occurred involving […]
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered the...
Sheriff’s office: 91-year-old woman intentionally hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who they believe intentionally hit a 91-year-old woman with their car. Deputies and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area.
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Three homes shot at in drive-by shooting
LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information after a Wednesday night shooting. According to Capt. Randy Dover, three residences were shot at around midnight Wednesday during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. No one was injured during the shootings. The SCSO asks if...
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigating a death after a body was found in Fort Fisher Tuesday evening. A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the body of a black man was found in Fort Fisher around 5 this evening. The sheriff’s office said the man drowned and was found floating in the water.
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recovered gear that was stolen while the agency was delivering supplies to Naval ships on Thursday. The department provided an update on Friday saying that “thanks to the assistance of our community we have recovered this...
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
