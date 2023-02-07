Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
5 ways Pennsylvania’s marijuana laws could change in 2023
HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals. And the new Democratic majority...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
(Washington) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said...
Journalist Roundtable
It’s Friday when the Spark host journalists to discuss and provide insight into the news of the week. We focused on two significant stories that could have an impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers — the historic Commonwealth Court ruling that how Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional and three special elections that give Democrats a majority in the State House.
Tracking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s biggest campaign promises
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. As Shapiro begins the work of governing, Spotlight PA is tracking his progress keeping them. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
A spokesman gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was “in good spirits.”. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
Democrats sweep special elections, affirming first Pennsylvania state House majority in 12 years
Democratic candidates have won three special elections, which means the party officially controls the chamber after a month-long impasse with Republicans. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Democrats have swept three Allegheny County...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at...
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
Court won’t force Pa. to release voter info for 2020 election inquiry. That doesn’t mean it’s over.
It’s uncertain where the decision leaves the state Senate GOP’s 2020 election review, which has languished for much of the past year while the subpoena dispute has moved through the courts. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local...
28 ‘Uniters’ from southcentral Pa. recruited to tackle hate crimes
With hate crimes on the rise in Pennsylvania, a new coalition representing a cross-section of ideologies and cultures will use their differences to look for new ways to buck the trend. Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence (UPTV) has recruited 28 people from Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties – all...
Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week
The Pennsylvania state House has been unable to function for a month. Three special elections this week could end the standoff, though big questions remain. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In the...
Lawyer: GOP Congressman George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged
The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totaling more than $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.
Pennsylvania should have longer period to process mail-in ballot applications, optional secrecy envelopes, agency recommends
A new Pennsylvania state government report suggests making secrecy envelopes optional, standardizing the use of drop boxes across the state, and clarifying how ballots should be dated. It was published by the Joint State Government Commission, a bipartisan research agency designed to inform Pennsylvania lawmakers, and presents five proposals designed...
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Over Lake Huron, the U.S. downs a 3rd unidentified object in 3 days
The airborne object — flying about 20,000 feet above the lake waters — was shot down by an F-16 fighter jet with a missile on Sunday afternoon. A unidentified object has been shot down by U.S. forces over Lake Huron, according to the Department of Defense. The object appears to be the same object that had been detected over Montana a day earlier, said officials.
Pa. water plan urges more resources to protect against flooding, pollution
Pennsylvania’s water sources face threats from agricultural pollution, abandoned mineland and oil and gas development. Communities must figure out how to deal with the risks flooding presents to homes and buildings and ensure treatment plants supply safe drinking water. That’s according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s recently updated...
Pittsburgh author condemns Florida ban on his Roberto Clemente picture book
As a Hall of Fame athlete, pioneering Latino player, and humanitarian, Roberto Clemente is one of Pittsburgh’s biggest sports heroes, and remains an icon in the Caribbean community. But a Pittsburgh author’s picture-book telling Clemente’s story has set off alarms in at least one Florida school district. And it’s far from the only book to do so.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0