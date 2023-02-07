Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Related
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Chuck E. Cheese; one man hospitalized another in custody
A shooting broke out Sunday afternoon at an Alabama Chuck E. Cheese location, deputies said. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to the Chuck E. Cheese location at 4647 U.S. 280 in North Shelby County. Investigators said one man was shot and taken to a local...
Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party
An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
Person dead in Center Point after alleged domestic shooting
A person died in Center Point in what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described as a domestic shooting on Sunday.
Man shot in abdomen, per Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
A man was shot in the abdomen and found at the Chuck E. Cheese off Highway 280 on Sunday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
wvtm13.com
2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man arrested in robberies targeting the Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has been jailed on charges relating to robberies targeting the Hispanic community. The Birmingham Police Department reported Taylor Montijo, 18, faces two warrants for robbery and is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD said jail records show the crimes are believed...
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
wvtm13.com
Family issues reward to help find missing Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Police Department has issued amessage from the family of Deangelo “Dee” Allen which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his location. He was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, and last seen in the...
40-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Cullman man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Shane Cochran, 40, was injured when his Jeep Wrangler left the road, hit a tree and overturned around 3:15 a.m. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, […]
wvtm13.com
Police: Suspected kidnapper apparently killed himself after two shot in domestic violence incident
Two people were getting medical treatment after being shot during an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence incident. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported officers were sent to check a domestic violence call on Sterilite Drive at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 10. The call details stated a man kidnapped his...
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
wvtm13.com
Murder conviction upheld in 2016 Rainbow City fatal shooting
RAINBOW CITY, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office reported the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Bellew, 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in April 2022 for the murder of Tony McCartney. Bellew is serving a life...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
A neighbor’s security surveillance video helped police first identify the teen suspects in the December shooting death of a 12-year-old Birmingham girl killed during a sleepover with two friends. Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, both are charged with capital murder in the killing of Audriana...
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
Comments / 2