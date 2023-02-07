ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party

An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
MONTEVALLO, AL
wvtm13.com

2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man arrested in robberies targeting the Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has been jailed on charges relating to robberies targeting the Hispanic community. The Birmingham Police Department reported Taylor Montijo, 18, faces two warrants for robbery and is currently in the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD said jail records show the crimes are believed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Family issues reward to help find missing Anniston man

ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Police Department has issued amessage from the family of Deangelo “Dee” Allen which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his location. He was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, and last seen in the...
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

40-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Cullman man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Shane Cochran, 40, was injured when his Jeep Wrangler left the road, hit a tree and overturned around 3:15 a.m. The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
THORSBY, AL
wvtm13.com

Murder conviction upheld in 2016 Rainbow City fatal shooting

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office reported the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Bellew, 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in April 2022 for the murder of Tony McCartney. Bellew is serving a life...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL

