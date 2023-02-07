Westmoreland County campus clippings: Franklin Regional grad takes triple jump title

With a hop, a skip and a jump, Rayna Todero earned herself a championship.

Todero, a sophomore at Robert Morris and a Franklin Regional graduate, won the triple jump at the Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison.

Her winning distance was 11.15 meters.

Todero also finished second in the long jump (5.10).

Women’s indoor track & field

Clarion: Junior Courtney Kosanovic (Norwin) took ninth in the 3,000-meter run at the Jim Wuske Invitational at Mount Union.

Duquesne: Junior Emily Brozeski (Norwin) finished second at the Akron Invitational in the pentathlon with 3,585 points. Junior teammate Sadie Wetzel (Latrobe) took second in the high jump (1.60 meters), while junior Faith Mucci (Latrobe) was sixth in the 60-meter dash in 7.93 seconds.

Men’s indoor track & field

Cal (Pa.): Senior Mason Jobe (Greensburg Salem) finished third in the 800-meter run in 2 minute, 3.6 seconds at the Bob Shannon Invitational.

Saint Vincent: Freshman Brady Sundin was named PAC co-rookie of the week after he ran a career-best time in the 5,000-meter run at the Mount Union Invitational, where he took third. He finished in 15 minutes, 56.20 seconds.

Wrestling

Army: Freshman Ethan Berginc (Jeannette/Hempfield) picked up a win as Army defeated Lehigh, 26-9. Berginc, ranked No. 16 at 125 pounds, posted a 2-1 decision in the victory.

Bucknell: Junior Kurt Phipps (Norwin) won his match at 133 pounds, but the Bison fell to Columbia, 25-12. Phipps, who holds a No. 23 ranking, posted a 2-1 decision. Freshman Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) lost, 2-1, in the heavyweight match for Columbia.

Iowa: Redshirt senior 125-pounder Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) scored a 7-1 decision as No. 2 Iowa held back No. 12 Minnesota, 18-13. Lee, the top-ranked wrestler in the country in his weight class, improved to 12-0 for the season. It was the first match this season where he didn’t record bonus points.

Pitt-Johnstown: Senior Nate Smith (Franklin Regional) won by fall at 157 pounds as the No. 2 Mountain Cats (13-0) remained unbeaten with a 37-9 PSAC win over No. 19 Kutztown. Smith is ranked No. 8 in his Division II weight class.

Waynesburg: Freshman Ryan Buchar (Penn-Trafford) was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. He finished 1-2 at the Baldwin Wallace John Summa Invitational at 157 pounds..

Women’s swimming

Saint Vincent: Senior Lauren Connors was named the PAC Swimmer of the Week. She earned first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.95 seconds, and the 100 backstroke (1:01.62) in a dual meet at Mt. Union. Her teammate, freshman Emma Martz (Hempfield), was tabbed PAC Rookie of the Week. She won the 200 breaststroke (2:36.86) against Mt. Union.

Men’s volleyball

St. Francis (Pa.): Senior Jason Geary (Derry) saw his first action of the season and posted three kills and three digs for the Red Flash in a 3-0 victory over Alderson Broaddus.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats (2-3, 1-1) got 35 assists from freshman Zach Wyant, 13 kills and eight digs from freshman Zebadiah Wyant and 12 kills from senior Matthew Minkin in a 3-0 victory over Penn State Behrend.

Thiel: Sophomore JC Govannucci (Norwin) had five kills, but the Tomcats fell to Baldwin Wallace, 3-0.

Men’s lacrosse

Seton Hill: Senior midfielder Kage Williams was named a preseason second-team All American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. Williams, who also was picked for the USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse preseason All-America teams, was a USILA honorable mention All-American last season, as well as a second-team USILA All Region pick, and an All-G-MAC second-teamer. He had 43 grounds balls and caused six turnovers.

Women’s lacrosse

Seton Hill: Coaches in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference think Seton Hill is the team to beat in the West Division. The Griffins received the most votes in the preseason poll. They are seeking a repeat PSAC West title led by returning division freshman of the year Megan Bunker, and PSAC West Defender of the Year Makayla Kintner.