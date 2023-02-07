Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Jeffrey Epstein's documents, filled with names and connections, set to hit the public
After the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a final set of court documents related to his associates is about to be released in weeks. The release of these records could shed light on hundreds more perpetrators and likely include details from those wronged by him as well as names previously implicated during 2019's revelations such as politicians, high-profile financiers and prolific academics.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
abovethelaw.com
Robot Lawyer CEO Discovers Too Late That He Should Have Let The Chatbot Handle His Interviews
But there can be zero dispute that the 26-year-old CEO made a spectacularly bad choice when he agreed to do Bob Ambrogi’s Legalnext podcast. Ambrogi’s avuncular prodding nudged Browder, who recently made headlines by offering $1 million to anyone who would allow his company’s AI to argue a case before the Supreme Court, to say some insanely damning things.
abovethelaw.com
Paul Clement Joins White Law Professor Who Uses The N-Word In Class... To Call For 'Civil Discourse'
Every single accolade goes to the National Law Journal’s Avalon Zoppo for this sentence: “U.S. Supreme Court advocate Paul Clement said Monday that he’s worried law schools are harboring a tribal mentality among students that can hurt judicial legitimacy in the long run at a Federalist Society event about promoting civility on college campuses.”
abovethelaw.com
No One Else But You Is Going To Advocate For Your Career
In this episode, I welcome Laura Bianchi, Co-Founder of Bianchi & Brandt and a leading entrepreneur, attorney, and strategic advisor for the cannabis industry. Laura emphasizes the importance of finding areas of law that you enjoy, as it is a huge part of your life and will determine how much you get out of your career. As a lawyer who specializes in transactions and corporate work, she describes how she was determined from the beginning of her career to get the experience and work she wanted which led to her building her own law firm with her partner. Laura believes that having a good partner is essential for success, as it is a learning process and it helps to have someone to go through the process with.
Comments / 0