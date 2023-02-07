ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
FanSided

Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?

The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle

The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season

The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons

The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid

With the Super Bowl now in our rearview mirror, it is officially the offseason for the National Football League. For journalists and NFL fans alike, that means it’s time to start looking forward to free agency and the NFL draft, something NFL front offices including the Miami Dolphins have been doing for quite some time.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl

The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

