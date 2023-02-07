Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ dad’s reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl win is everything
On Sunday, Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and everybody in Chiefs kingdom rejoiced: Andy Reid and the coaching staff, the loyal Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes family members as well. The camera quickly panned to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s mother following the Chiefs’...
James Bradberry ended every NFL rigged argument with 1 simple comment
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was bluntly honest with reporters after his holding penalty all but decided the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. NFL officiating controversies are basically the bread and butter of the postseason at this point. Few games go by without some sort of disagreement over a key call.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Miami Hurricanes news: Football SB presence, MBB at UNC, WBB loses at Duke,
The Miami Hurricanes had a presence at LVII with running back Jarrett Payton who was the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year slightly before kickoff. Former Miami tight end Greg Olson who was the analyst and his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardi called their first Super Bowl.
The two Miami Dolphins draft picks set to emerge next season
The Miami Dolphins weren’t draft-pick-rich last season. Still, the players they selected expect to have a more significant role during their sophomore season than their rookie. Of the new additions, two players, in particular, stand out for making impactful contributions during the ’23 season. Only four rookies heard...
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons
The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid
With the Super Bowl now in our rearview mirror, it is officially the offseason for the National Football League. For journalists and NFL fans alike, that means it’s time to start looking forward to free agency and the NFL draft, something NFL front offices including the Miami Dolphins have been doing for quite some time.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
