The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO