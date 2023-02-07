ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Taiwan fines car renting giant iRent for customer data spill

According to local media reports, iRent, which is owned by Taiwanese auto conglomerate Hotai Motor, received two separate fines for failing to adequately protect the data of more than 400,000 customers. In a press release on Thursday, Taiwan’s highways division under the transport ministry said iRent violated the country’s data...
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Africa investor survey, biz model basics, video marketing tactics

Video content is vital for driving early engagement, which is why growth expert Jonathan Martinez (formerly of Postmates, Uber and Chime) shares four tactics for getting started:. Leverage creator marketplaces. Produce short-form videos. Build lasting creator relationships. Cross-pollinate your videos. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount...
TechCrunch

AI is coming to your Bing and Google searches, Apple’s M2 chip and Super Bowl streaming

And now, let’s get on with this week in AI — I mean, this week in tech news. Microsoft and AI: This week at a press event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that “it’s a new day for search.” He was referring to the company’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into Bing, its 13-year-old search engine. The hope, say the folks in Redmond, is that the integration will help Bing better compete with Google. Downloads of the app jumped 10x after the AI news broke since Microsoft promises priority access to the new Bing to those who have it installed. Wanna get more in-depth? Check out Frederic’s hands-on with the search engine.
TechCrunch

From shipping container to table: Adapt brings urban mushroom farms to US

Reef transforms urban real estate like parking lots into mobility and logistical hubs and currently operates over 8,000 locations across hundreds of cities. The partnership will help Adapt place its shipping containers steps away from such customers as restaurants and grocery stores, without having to pay the astronomical rent of a commercial or industrial space in a downtown area.
TechCrunch

Is Xiaomi’s shine dimming in India?

But now, as Beijing-based Xiaomi approaches its ninth year in the country with 200 million smartphones shipped, its earlier mover advantages are eroding: it lost its top position in smartphone shipments in Q4 2022; it faces regulatory pressure in the country amid growing economic tensions between China and India; and it’s wound down some of its newer business ventures. On top of all that, Xiaomi is seeing an exodus of executives in India.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Sources say Times Internet plans to sell Indian streaming platform MX Player to Amazon

It’s Friday, and we’re slumping back in our office chairs with a hot cup of coffee after a week that’s been as slow as mid-winter molasses. For Black History Month, we are in awe of the story of Sojourner Truth, who was an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped with her infant daughter and became the first Black woman to successfully sue for a family member’s freedom in 1828. To learn more about her, this Ted-Ed mini documentary is a great place to start, and if you want to go deeper, don’t miss the stirring biography by Patricia and Frederick McKissack.
TechCrunch

Can your startup survive the economic downturn?

There are ways to merely survive, of course, to hunker down and weather the bad economic cycle. Companies with a long runway can ride out fluctuations in the market, but you have to have an idea that solves a real business problem to truly grow and thrive. At the beginning...
TechCrunch

Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade...
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: AI apps, Bing hits the Top Charts, Google and Mozilla test non-WebKit browsers

The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to data.ai’s “State of Mobile” report. However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch

BNB Chain is doubling down on web3 gaming

For this week’s episode, I interviewed Gwendolyn Regina, investment director at layer-1 blockchain BNB Chain. Prior to her current role, Regina worked at Facebook — or, as some call it now, Meta — building a new business unit for venture capital partnerships and startup growth. She’s also a founder of a few different businesses and a founding team member for an early-stage tech investment firm, Thymos Capital.
TechCrunch

Cleantech Qotto embarks on growth plan backed by $8M funding

The Off-Grid Energy Access Fund (FEI-OGEF), Cordaid, and Qotto’s existing investors also participated in the round. Qotto told TechCrunch it plans to scale in existing markets, and expand to Ivory Coast where it is set to begin operations by next month. Founded in 2016, Qotto designs and distributes stand-alone...
TechCrunch

Strava searches for new CEO with cofounder Michael Horvath departing for a second time

Horvath co-founded Strava back in 2009, steering the company to become one of the world’s biggest activity tracking social communities, passing 100 million registered users last year. After leaving the Strava hotseat back in 2013 for family reasons, Horvath returned as CEO six years later, with his co-founder Mark...
TechCrunch

Digital rights defenders infiltrate alleged mercenary hacking group

“For more than four months, they hadn’t realized that they had forgotten to register one of the key domains listed in their malware,” Quintin, who is a senior security researcher at the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Quintin quickly realized that if he could register...

