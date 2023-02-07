Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Patrick Mahomes’ dad’s reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl win is everything
On Sunday, Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and everybody in Chiefs kingdom rejoiced: Andy Reid and the coaching staff, the loyal Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes family members as well. The camera quickly panned to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s mother following the Chiefs’...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
James Bradberry ended every NFL rigged argument with 1 simple comment
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was bluntly honest with reporters after his holding penalty all but decided the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. NFL officiating controversies are basically the bread and butter of the postseason at this point. Few games go by without some sort of disagreement over a key call.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
MLB news: Derek Jeter, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and it’s time for MLB to take center stage. Yet, the NFL and MLB came together on Sunday, and that’s a part of our MLB news and notes for Monday as spring training is just around the corner. MLB news:...
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Jonathan Gannon under fire following Eagles Super Bowl loss
The Monday following a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia Eagles fans are dealing with a feeling they haven’t felt all season, heartbreak and anger. Philly’s defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, is in the crosshairs. Sure, the losses on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day were tough, but this loss to the Kansas City Chiefs feels worse.
NFL fans wonder if Rihanna is pregnant at Super Bowl halftime show [UPDATED]
NFL fans wonder if Rihanna is pregnant at Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna took the stage to perform during the Super Bowl 57 Halftime show on Sunday. Her full setlist can be found here. But it wasn’t her music that everyone was talking about. She started the show in...
Possible buyout and free agent options for the Detroit Pistons
The trade deadline has finally passed for the Detroit Pistons, and now the buyout market is officially here. The Detroit-Golden State-Atlanta-Portland four-team deal went through, meaning that the Pistons now have an open roster spot after sending out both Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox, while only receiving James Wiseman in return.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Miami Hurricanes news: Football SB presence, MBB at UNC, WBB loses at Duke,
The Miami Hurricanes had a presence at LVII with running back Jarrett Payton who was the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year slightly before kickoff. Former Miami tight end Greg Olson who was the analyst and his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardi called their first Super Bowl.
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes reacts to fumble, touchdown for Chiefs. Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom are absolutely freaking out over a beautiful play in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, after an embarrassing field goal miss, the Chiefs got it back and then...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid
With the Super Bowl now in our rearview mirror, it is officially the offseason for the National Football League. For journalists and NFL fans alike, that means it’s time to start looking forward to free agency and the NFL draft, something NFL front offices including the Miami Dolphins have been doing for quite some time.
