Dozens of businesses offer special deals for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2023
Black Restaurant Week runs for two full weeks, continuing through Feb. 26.
blockclubchicago.org
17 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Super Bowl Parties, Valentine’s Bingo, Pop-Up Markets And More
CHICAGO — It may be the shortest month of the year, but there’s no shortage of fun things to do in the city for February. You can ring in the Lunar New Year, attend a Super Bowl watch party, celebrate Valentine’s Day, honor Black History Month and so much more this weekend.
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Square Aldermanic Candidates Talk Bike Safety, Crime And Favorite Restaurants At Neighborhood Forum
LINCOLN SQUARE — Candidates vying to represent the 40th Ward in City Council detailed policy proposals around policing, transportation and property taxes for neighbors this week. Incumbent Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and challengers Christian Blume and Jane Lucius appeared at the Wednesday night forum at Amundsen High School. The...
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
Chicago Defender
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF CITYWIDE MENTAL HEALTH NETWORK TO ALL 77 NEIGHBORHOODS
Public community-based mental health services are now in every corner of the city, serving Chicagoans regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. CHICAGO — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that the City of Chicago has successfully expanded access to publicly funded mental health services for residents in all 77 neighborhoods throughout the city. The City has continued to grow this network throughout the pandemic and is now funding no-barrier access to mental health services at a total of 177 clinics and clinical programs across all 77 Chicago community areas — along with primary and behavioral health care at 80 shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
blockclubchicago.org
See The World’s Tiniest Chef Walk You Through Dinner At The Fairmont Chicago
DOWNTOWN — A Downtown restaurant has a tiny chef who has become known for flinging doughnuts at customers’ faces. It’s not a real chef — or even a real doughnut — but instead a projection that plays during a new dinner experience, dubbed Le Petit Chef. The plus: You do get a very real meal.
blockclubchicago.org
Years After Strokes, Renowned Dancer Kirby Reed Teaches Others To Dance For Him: ‘Through You, I Move Again’
ANDERSONVILLE — Kirby Reed tells his dancers he loves them. “Because through you, I move again,” he said. Reed, a renowned jazz, modern and hip-hop dancer in Chicago, can no longer feel the left side of his body after multiple strokes. But that hasn’t stopped him from expressing himself.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
wjol.com
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town
CHICAGO - A Texas woman shared her shoe-shopping struggle online and it went viral – even catching the attention of a Chicago boutique. Now, for the first time, the Houston woman has a pair of high heels — that’s breaking records of its own – thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town.
blockclubchicago.org
UChicago Folk Fest Returns Fully In Person This Weekend For 1st Time During Pandemic
HYDE PARK — Folk artists will gather in Hyde Park this weekend to perform and pass on the musical and cultural traditions of Bulgaria, Mexico, the Smoky Mountains and beyond. The University of Chicago Folk Festival features two concerts Friday and Saturday on UChicago’s campus. Seven ensembles and solo...
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
Norwood Park 3rd grader Molly Morris dies of cancer
Molly Morris died at age 8 after a battle with kidney cancer.
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
