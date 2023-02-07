Man sought after allegedly trying to rob, kidnap students at UCLA

Three UCLA students were victimized over the weekend by a man campus police said tried to rob and kidnap them.

In the first incident, a man approached a victim near Parking Structure 1 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The man allegedly held the victim’s hands and refused to let go. He demanded she provide him with money and tried to take her to another location while claiming he had a gun, though no weapon was seen.

In a second incident, a man with a similar description approached two other victims near Structure 7 around 6:45 p.m. and committed “similar acts,” UCLA police said without elaborating. One of the victims in the second incident sustained scratches to her hand.

In both cases, the victims were able to pull away from the man and leave the area.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 40 years old, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, short dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans, and he was wearing an orange and red blanket during the second incident, UCLA police said.

Authorities issued a crime alert as a result of these incidents, and reminded students or any one visiting the UCLA campus to dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

For non emergencies, officials advise students and others to program UCLA PD’s 24-hour phone number to their cellphones: 310-825-1491.

Other tips from UCLA police to remain safe on campus include:

Be aware of your surroundings

Report any suspicious activity

Don’t leave doors to buildings propped open

Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors

Avoid poorly lit or deserted areas when walking at night

Use UCLA’s Safe Ride Service and evening escorts

