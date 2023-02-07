Cleveland Heights officials plan further safety measures after two pedestrians struck and killed in Cedar-Lee District

Read full article on original website
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
Road reopens after water main break repaired in Twinsburg
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Twinsburg Police, Heritage Drive has reopened between Tinkersview Drive and Timber Court following a water main break. Twinsburg firefighters closed part of Heritage Drive Sunday afternoon, due to the break.
Interstate 90 westbound in Cleveland reopens after stolen car crashes, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Interstate 90 westbound in Cleveland is back open after a stolen car flipped on the highway and caused a crash Saturday afternoon, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed. The people in the car got out of the flipped car and took off on foot, she said...
OVI suspect found passed out behind the wheel: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: South Marginal Drive. An officer at 2:06 a.m. on Jan. 27 found a male driver passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on South Marginal Drive at McKinley Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and the car was towed.
Teens, 14 and 16, shot in Tremont Saturday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot in the Tremont neighborhood on Saturday night. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 11p.m. on W. 7th St. and Jefferson Ave. A 16-year-old male was grazed in the right hand while a 14-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the hip.
Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.
Bowling ball thief done in by his credit card : Brunswick Police Blotter
A Medina man was cited for theft and banned from T&M Lanes Jan. 9 for stealing a bowling ball from the establishment the day before. An employee told management that a man matching the description of the suspect seen taking the ball had paid a bar tab with his credit card. Police were able to ID the man through the credit card.
Garbage bag-toting suspect nabbed during getaway: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Great Northern Mall. An officer at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 responded to Dillard’s department store’s parking lot to help a shopper locate his lost car. After the officer found the vehicle in the parking lot, he began heading toward the...
Cleveland’s police union will hold emergency meeting Monday regarding Safety Director Howard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will hold an emergency directors meeting Monday afternoon regarding a vote of no confidence in Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard. The meeting was called after Howard’s recent comments about Irish police officers being biased. Howard made the comments during...
Officers nab driver wanted by Maple Heights police: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Traffic stop, North Main Street:. After stopping a motorist 7:46 p.m. Feb. 1 for a traffic violation, police learned the driver had an active warrant through the Maple Heights police department. The driver was arrested and released to Maple Heights police. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
Two drivers pass stopped school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3 p.m. Jan. 30, a Bay Village School District bus driver reported that someone had passed his stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign deployed. After reviewing the school bus video and a brief investigation, the driver was identified as a 38-year-old woman from Avon Lake. She was cited.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night. 19 News received several calls for the lights. Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County. A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit...
A couple of calls to the boys’ locker rooms at Orange High: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft from building, unauthorized use of a credit card: Chagrin Boulevard.
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
