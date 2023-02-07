Cleveland Heights officials plan further safety measures after two pedestrians struck and killed in Cedar-Lee District

An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO