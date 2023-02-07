ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Tuesday sun and high near 46, close to 60 for the weekend

By Jonathan Ingraham
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 87. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

Denver residents can expect sunny skies Tuesday with a high near 46, and west winds around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A quick moving system will race through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. This system will bring snow to the mountains and snow showers across the plains. In addition to the snow, windy conditions will be possible. Travel may be difficult at times under the heavier snow showers due to blowing and drifting snow.

Saturday's high could hover around 60 before a cooler Sunday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

