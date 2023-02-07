ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Some say Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is putting pressure to change wolf plan: What we know

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uwWS_0kf8Zdul00

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife works through the final phases of the state's wolf recovery plan, some have claimed Gov. Jared Polis is putting undue pressure on commission members and advisory members in an effort to work his personal views into the plan.

The draft wolf recovery plan is going through a series of public hearings around the state, including one in Rifle on Tuesday. The plan is the culmination of 18 months of intense wolf recovery meetings all while migrating wolves have killed cattle in northern Colorado, further gnawing at raw nerves as the state prepares for its voter-directed wolf reintroduction.

The state-selected Stakeholders Advisory Group, made up of people with differing wolf views, and Technical Working Group, made up of wolf professionals from around the West, worked to hammer out details of the draft recovery plan.

The tenuous relationship between competing interests on the advisory group has endured through that process. But the strands have begun to fray during a critical time as Colorado Parks and Wildlife feels the pressure of finalizing the plan in time to reintroduce the carnivore by the end of this year.

That was evident recently when advisory group members for the first time publicly accused Polis and state Department of Natural Resources leaders of attempting to influence governor-appointed Colorado Wildlife Commission members into changes the Democratic governor wants in the draft plan. That accused influence involves wanting the plan to require more wolves to be established before delisting the animal from protected status, reducing lethal control and eliminating the possibility of hunting wolves.

Others don't see it that way and countered the advisory group was stacked with pro-ranching and pro-hunting members. They say that resulted in a plan that is tilted more toward allowing the killing of wolves instead of allowing the predator to establish its numbers in the state.

Earlier this month: Colorado wildlife officials capture, collar 2 wolves in Jackson County's North Park area

Some claim Polis needs to back off, others say he's just doing his job as Colorado preps wolf reintroduction plan

The latest round of tension related to the plan began publicly on Jan. 25, when an op-ed written by advisory group member John Howard, who is also the former chair of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, published in Colorado Politics .

In that piece, Howard alleged the level of political interference currently taking place is unprecedented in his 40 years of conservation work, including as a Democratic member of the commission.

"We (SAG) faced relentless political interference from the Polis administration as they pushed their desired outcome," he wrote. "As they pressed their thumb on the scale, I witnessed the morale of my former colleagues at CPW (Colorado Parks and Wildlife) collapse as science was pushed aside and replaced with ideology.''

Howard told the Coloradoan he only heard from the Department of Natural Resources once in his four-plus years on the commission ending in 2019. It was regarding wolves, but the message was commissioners should vote their conscience.

"That's not what's going on now," he said. "When I talk to commissioners, they are telling me when up for appointment or reappointment they need to commit to the way the governor wants them to vote.''

Adam Gall is an advisory group member and outfitter on the Western Slope and formerly a wolf biologist involved with recovery of wolves for the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho.

He warned commissioners at a public wolf draft plan meeting Jan. 25 in Gunnison that "pressure received from individuals or offices" should not alter the current plan, which he said represents common ground forged among varying interests and allows the state agency to do its job and for wolves to recover.

“At the end of day, they (commissioners) are not at or shouldn’t be at the beck and call of the governor, but to do right by the wildlife resource," Gall told the Coloradoan. "You meddle with this stuff and you create failure and distrust within the social fabric. Trust is what makes this work, and the plan has to work for everybody as best it can or the fabric gets thin real quickly.''

Fellow advisory group members Matt Barnes and Gary Skiba took issue with Howard's piece and wrote an op-ed rebuttal to Howard's in Colorado Politics that appeared Feb. 3.

Barnes, a range scientist and wildlife conservationists who supports wolf introduction, told the Coloradoan it should be expected the governor and natural resources leadership would have some input on the plan.

"I don't know where the rub is because I can say there was no interference by the governor or DNR executive director that I know about," he said. "I don't think the governor should be writing the plan, but if you have oversight of it, you should have some influence.''

Current Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Carrie Hauser also denied such pressure has been applied.

In an email response to the Coloradoan, she pointed out the governor’s office is represented on the commission by Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs — an ex officio, non-voting member of the commission and Stakeholders Advisory Group — and as such Gibbs participated in the advisory group's discussions and voiced the governor’s priorities insofar as wolf restoration is concerned.

"The Stakeholder Advisory Group met on numerous occasions from June 2021 through August 2022," Hauser wrote. "At no point during that time did I receive information suggesting the SAG was being improperly influenced."

A statement from the governor's office to the Coloradoan in response to questions regarding accusations made about Polis' influence on the plan and changes he would like implemented read in part: "Governor Polis supports CPW’s ongoing work to develop a quality plan, including its extensive efforts to solicit and incorporate feedback from the public prior to finalizing that plan as long as it’s consistent with the law. Whenever the voters or the legislature enact a law, the Governor takes very seriously his responsibility to successfully implement it.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HomoG_0kf8Zdul00

Marvin McDaniel, the commission chair until his term expired and Hauser replaced him in July 2022, told the Coloradoan he felt pressure from Polis and believes he was not reappointed by the governor because of an exchange he had with him at a Jan. 13, 2021, commission meeting. That was two months after Proposition 114 to reintroduce wolves was narrowly passed by Colorado voters.

McDaniel said at that meeting, Polis pressed to "put paws on the ground" within a year after the vote. McDaniel said he told the governor the ballot measure called for a thorough planning process and that he wasn't sure it could be done in three years.

"He was pushing Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the commission to move faster, and that wasn't right because there was a lot of science to go through," McDaniel said. "Frankly, after that I knew that was the end of my appointment."

Polis was quoted in several news articles expressing his desire for an expedited reintroduction in that meeting.

Previous coverage: Here's where Colorado's reintroduced wolves are most likely to be released

Colorado draft wolf recovery plan public meetings

Here are the remaining public meetings:

  • Feb. 16: 5:30-8:30 p.m. virtual Zoom meeting
  • Feb. 22: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Denver

Visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Submit-Public-Comments.aspx to see how to view the meetings.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Some say Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is putting pressure to change wolf plan: What we know

Comments / 25

Will Knot
5d ago

There is not a RE-introduction of wolves to Colorado as these wolves are a different species of Gray Wolf! These are Northern Canadian Gray Wolves which are much larger and more aggressive than the Gray Wolf that live in Colorado now! So what we have is the Colorado Government is INtroducing an INVASIVE species to Colorado. Colorado law states it is against the law to do that, I guess the government is amune to our laws!

Reply(1)
7
wise beetle
5d ago

Heard they are relocating the wolf in Boulder and Denver so Polis can feed and pet them whenever he wants to…😬

Reply(3)
14
Steven Griffin
6d ago

An idiot that knows NOTHING about wolves. Just more bad policy affecting the ranchers.

Reply
24
Related
Aspen Daily News

Missing students: Thousands of children aren’t showing up in Colorado school data

Kindergarten enrollment is down. Dropout rates are up. Public school enrollment still hasn’t rebounded to where it was in 2019, before COVID-19 turned education upside down. Where have the kids gone? A new analysis by The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project found an estimated 230,000 students in 21 states absent from publicly available data on public and private school enrollment and home schooling. That tally includes as many as 9,000 uncounted in Colorado, or about 1% of the state’s school-age children.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to death of Fountain Officer

(COLORADO) — Colorado lawmakers send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community thanks […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion. The...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Edy Zoo

Biological gender at birth to determine athletics teams in Colorado schools

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado General Assembly is considering a new bill to protect female student rights in athletics. This bill would require intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, and club athletic teams, sports, or events to be designated based on the biological sex of the participating students as male, female, or coeducational. In addition, male and female athletes would only be able to participate on teams designated to their respective biological sex.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy