Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU softball finishes 5-0 at Mark Campbell Invitational

Oklahoma opened its season 5-0 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners defeated three top 25 teams and outscored opponents 29-5. After playing a double-header against Duke and Liberty on Thursday, OU battled Stanford on Friday, Washington on Saturday and San Jose State on Sunday. Here’s a...
Oklahoma Daily

'We needed a night like this': OU gymnastics upsets No. 1 Stanford, defeats William and Mary in Norman

Mark Williams needed a game plan against their toughest opponent yet. Heading into Saturday’s home meet against No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William and Mary, the longtime Oklahoma coach emphasized two events — pommel horse and high bar. The Sooners spent the last week of practice aggressively practicing the two, hoping to rely on it. Against the Cardinal and Tribe, it paid dividends.
Oklahoma Daily

'We have to learn from it': OU basketball suffers largest home loss against Kansas since 1963

Oklahoma suffered its largest home loss to Kansas since 1963 on Saturday, and currently holds its worst Big 12 record since 2011-12, when it finished 3-11. OU (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) committed a season-high 24 turnovers in its 78-55 loss to No. 9 Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4) on Saturday. The loss is Oklahoma’s fourth consecutive and seventh straight to a conference opponent.
Oklahoma Daily

OU gymnastics defeats Alabama, Arkansas, Stanford in Metroplex Challenge

No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Alabama (5-3, 2-3 SEC) No. 16 Arkansas (5-3, 1-4 SEC) and No. 24 Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth on Saturday. Oklahoma’s 198.125 was enough to defeat Alabama’s 198.000, Arkansas’ 197.125 and Stanford’s 196.725....
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools' near $354 million bond proposal to appear on Tuesday ballot

Norman residents will vote for a $353.9 million bond, proposing a catalog of additions and renovations to Norman Public Schools during the Feb. 14 election. The bond includes the $24 million expansion for the Norman North High School football stadium, which features lighting additions and turf improvements, a new $18 million district performing arts center and an additional $32 million facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
