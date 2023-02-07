Mark Williams needed a game plan against their toughest opponent yet. Heading into Saturday’s home meet against No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William and Mary, the longtime Oklahoma coach emphasized two events — pommel horse and high bar. The Sooners spent the last week of practice aggressively practicing the two, hoping to rely on it. Against the Cardinal and Tribe, it paid dividends.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO