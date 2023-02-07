Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball finishes 5-0 at Mark Campbell Invitational
Oklahoma opened its season 5-0 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners defeated three top 25 teams and outscored opponents 29-5. After playing a double-header against Duke and Liberty on Thursday, OU battled Stanford on Friday, Washington on Saturday and San Jose State on Sunday. Here’s a...
Oklahoma Daily
'We needed a night like this': OU gymnastics upsets No. 1 Stanford, defeats William and Mary in Norman
Mark Williams needed a game plan against their toughest opponent yet. Heading into Saturday’s home meet against No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William and Mary, the longtime Oklahoma coach emphasized two events — pommel horse and high bar. The Sooners spent the last week of practice aggressively practicing the two, hoping to rely on it. Against the Cardinal and Tribe, it paid dividends.
Oklahoma Daily
'We have to learn from it': OU basketball suffers largest home loss against Kansas since 1963
Oklahoma suffered its largest home loss to Kansas since 1963 on Saturday, and currently holds its worst Big 12 record since 2011-12, when it finished 3-11. OU (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) committed a season-high 24 turnovers in its 78-55 loss to No. 9 Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4) on Saturday. The loss is Oklahoma’s fourth consecutive and seventh straight to a conference opponent.
Oklahoma Daily
OU gymnastics: Danielle Sievers looking to carry strong start to season into Metroplex Challenge
At No. 1 Oklahoma’s meet against Iowa State last Sunday, sophomore Danielle Sievers played a big role in the 198.225-195.875 win. The sophomore may only compete in three events, but those three performances earned her second Big 12 Gymnast of the Week honor this season. “It feels really good...
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball earns 2 shutout wins to open season at Mark Campbell Invitational
No. 1 Oklahoma (2-0) finished opening day in familiar fashion. The Sooners’ defensive prowess was on display during the team’s shutout win over No. 16 Duke 4-0 and later in an eight inning battle, to earn a 1-0 win over Liberty. Duke. Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl started against...
Oklahoma Daily
OU gymnastics defeats Alabama, Arkansas, Stanford in Metroplex Challenge
No. 1 Oklahoma (10-0, 2-0 Big 12) defeated No. 11 Alabama (5-3, 2-3 SEC) No. 16 Arkansas (5-3, 1-4 SEC) and No. 24 Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth on Saturday. Oklahoma’s 198.125 was enough to defeat Alabama’s 198.000, Arkansas’ 197.125 and Stanford’s 196.725....
Oklahoma Daily
Joe Bamisile earned back his role in OU basketball's rotation by 'playing really hard' in practice
Joe Bamisile has experienced some tough realities in his first season with Oklahoma. After playing consistent minutes with the Sooners to start the season, the junior guard was seamlessly removed from the rotation for nearly a month after playing 19 minutes against Arkansas on Dec. 10. Following that, Bamisile saw...
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools' near $354 million bond proposal to appear on Tuesday ballot
Norman residents will vote for a $353.9 million bond, proposing a catalog of additions and renovations to Norman Public Schools during the Feb. 14 election. The bond includes the $24 million expansion for the Norman North High School football stadium, which features lighting additions and turf improvements, a new $18 million district performing arts center and an additional $32 million facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
