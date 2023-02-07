CLEVELAND (AP) — Tae Williams' 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat Youngstown State 81-78 on Sunday. Williams also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (16-11, 11-5 Horizon League). Tristan Enaruna added 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

