The Latest Amarillo Business to Say Goodbye in 2023
I think that Amarillo gets a little set in its ways. We like to get new businesses. We like to see new places to eat. We really do. We also get hurt when we see a long-time business shut its doors. Now I know after a long run it is...
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo
Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, Highway 152 now open
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that has caused several roadway closings. According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area. Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Abortion medication lawsuit leads to protests in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two protests took place on Feb. 11 in downtown Amarillo in response to a federal lawsuit on abortion medications that was filed on November 18th, 2022. The “Stand for Life,” an anti-abortion protest began on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Federal building. The Women’s March protest was also held today […]
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
Cheap Family Fun, And A Deal With The Devil, In Borger, TX
It seems the price of everything has skyrocketed. Rent, eggs, gas, you name it. Having small children, it seems like a never ending quest to find entertaining activities that won't cause my wallet some kind of irreparable harm. Enter Borger, TX; where you can find a fun night out for...
Emma Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services. For more...
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Amarillo Without The Civic Center? It’s Hard To Imagine, Right?
Amarillo isn't a hotbed for big-time events, it's no secret. However, it IS the home for quite a few different types of events. Gun shows, trade shows, conventions, etc. A lot of those descend upon the city. One of the issues we have here is there aren't a whole lot...
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
Whew! Look At This Sprawling $900k Home For Sale In Canyon
Get ready to say "Wowza!" I'm head over heels for this sprawling home that's gone up for sale in the Lone Star Estates nestled in the outskirts of Canyon, Texas. This amazing property on Bluff Ridge Trail is a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom slice of paradise. Listed with JT Haynes...
Texas DPS to offer free active shooter safety training courses
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety will offer a series of free safety training courses in the spring. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, the courses offered include Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training and Stop the Bleed training. The courses will […]
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
WT students lose everything in Canyon apartment fire
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two West Texas A&M students lost everything they own in an apartment fire. Miranda Fleming said she woke up around 2 a.m. Saturday to the faint ringing of the fire alarm and what she thought was just blurry vision. But it was actually clouds of...
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years
Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
Texas Killer Wanted The Death Penalty For Better Quality Of Life
If we're going to talk about John Lezell Balentine's uncertain execution date, then I think it's important that we also talk about why the inmate is on Texas Death Row. The long and short of it is: he wanted to be given the death penalty. On January 21, 1998, Balentine...
