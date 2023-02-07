ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Octopus Jumps Out Of The Water And Surprise Attacks A Crab

But, what a cool encounter. Octopus and crabs are both common inhabitants of the ocean, and they are known for their unique abilities and behaviors. Octopus are intelligent and highly adaptable cephalopods, while crabs are crustaceans known for their hard shells and powerful claws… both taste pretty good to humans, however.
americanmilitarynews.com

$316 million-dollar discovery made in Pacific Ocean

Authorities in New Zealand secured one of the biggest drug busts in their history on February 8 with the discovery of 3.2 tons of cocaine floating in a remote location of the Pacific Ocean. “This is one of the biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country,” Police...
sciencealert.com

A Cactus Species Is Spreading Fast in an Unexpected Region of The World

Prickly pear cacti, which normally appear in hot, dry climates such as the Grand Canyon, are invading the Swiss Alps in a new climate change warning. "A lover of dry and hot climates, this invasive and non-native plant is not welcome," the municipality of Fully announced as part of an uprooting drive at the end of 2022, The Guardian reports.
Camden Chat

Britain’s First Astronaut Makes Shocking Claim "Aliens are on earth among us"

Britain’s first astronaut has said that aliens definitely exist and it is possible they are living among us on earth but have gone undetected so far. Helen Sharman, who visited the Soviet Mir space station in 1991, told the Observer newspaper on Sunday that "aliens exist, there are no two ways about it."" There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life," she went on. "Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not."
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Anglerfish Ever Caught

Anglerfish are unique natural predators that come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Some anglerfish live in shallow water, while most prefer dark deep-sea environments. They can also get very big. Few anglers in the world have been lucky enough to spot these interesting fish. Keep reading to discover the largest anglerfish ever caught in the world, along with other intriguing facts about this strange-looking creature.
dallasexpress.com

Strange Fish Appears on Texas Shore

A strange-looking fish washed up on the shore of Galveston Bay earlier this month, and people were puzzled about what exactly it was. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos on January 9 of the creepy creature on Bolivar Beachcombers, a Facebook group where members share their beach findings. Arceneaux captioned the...

