CBS Austin

One dead, two injured in crash in Williamson County

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1431 in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. According to a report from the department, a woman was driving eastbound on FM 1431 just west of Vista Hills Boulevard when she crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane. She hit another car with two women inside.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

CapMetro bus driver injured by stray bullet on Riverside Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — A Capital Metro bus driver is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet Sunday morning in South Austin. CapMetro said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. while the bus driver was traveling near Riverside and Burton. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pilot uninjured after making emergency landing onto Lakeway golf course

LAKEWAY, Texas — Officials are reporting a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in Lakeway Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire, and Lakeway police responded to the plane crash at around 10 a.m. near the Live Oak Golf Course at 513 Flamingo Blvd -- near Lakeway Drive and Seawind.
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to two-alarm fire in NW Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in northwest Austin Saturday morning. Crews responded to the scene at 12602 Research Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. The southbound frontage road is closed to traffic as firefighters work to extinguish the flames. The department said crews will likely be on scene for a while.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431

An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hours-long Cedar Park SWAT standoff ends peacefully

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police ends 12 and a half standoff with barricaded subject who surrendered. Cedar Park police and the Central Texas Regional SWAT team were on the scene of a barricaded subject Sunday afternoon. Cedar Park PD says the incident is in the 400 block of Marigold Lane.
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman last seen in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Robin Jordan, who was last seen at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center Thursday evening. Jordan is described as a Black woman who is 5’2” and 250 pounds. She had black hair with blonde highlights and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, a long and tan winter jacket, black sweatpants and tennis shoes.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car in NW Austin

A pedestrian died in the hospital over the weekend after being hit by a car in northwest Austin last month. The Austin Police Department responded to the 8700 block of Balcones Club Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. ALSO | Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vigil held for man last seen near Lady Bird Lake nearly a week ago

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A vigil for the 30-year-old man who went missing Sunday was held Saturday at Chicano Park in Austin. Jason John was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street, walking toward the Lady Bird Lake Trail. For nearly the past week, several of John’s loved...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for bicycle thief

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a bicycle in Kyle on Sunday. It happened at the Poco Loco located at 798 High Road. The man placed the bicycle in the truck and drove away. The truck is a red,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday

The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
