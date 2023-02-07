AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Robin Jordan, who was last seen at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center Thursday evening. Jordan is described as a Black woman who is 5’2” and 250 pounds. She had black hair with blonde highlights and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, a long and tan winter jacket, black sweatpants and tennis shoes.

