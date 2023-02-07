Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
One dead, two injured in crash in Williamson County
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1431 in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. According to a report from the department, a woman was driving eastbound on FM 1431 just west of Vista Hills Boulevard when she crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lane. She hit another car with two women inside.
CBS Austin
CapMetro bus driver injured by stray bullet on Riverside Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — A Capital Metro bus driver is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet Sunday morning in South Austin. CapMetro said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. while the bus driver was traveling near Riverside and Burton. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor...
CBS Austin
Pilot uninjured after making emergency landing onto Lakeway golf course
LAKEWAY, Texas — Officials are reporting a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in Lakeway Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire, and Lakeway police responded to the plane crash at around 10 a.m. near the Live Oak Golf Course at 513 Flamingo Blvd -- near Lakeway Drive and Seawind.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to two-alarm fire in NW Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in northwest Austin Saturday morning. Crews responded to the scene at 12602 Research Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. The southbound frontage road is closed to traffic as firefighters work to extinguish the flames. The department said crews will likely be on scene for a while.
dailytrib.com
Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431
An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CBS Austin
Hours-long Cedar Park SWAT standoff ends peacefully
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police ends 12 and a half standoff with barricaded subject who surrendered. Cedar Park police and the Central Texas Regional SWAT team were on the scene of a barricaded subject Sunday afternoon. Cedar Park PD says the incident is in the 400 block of Marigold Lane.
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
CBS Austin
Police identify East Austin shooting victim who crashed into apartment complex gate
Police say a man who was found dead at an East Austin apartment complex on Wednesday was shot before his vehicle crashed into a gate. It happened at the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing Apartments, located at 5800 Techni Center Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
CBS Austin
No threat detected after police investigate 'suspicious package' at LINE Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Austin Police Department determined there was no active threat after investigating a "suspicious package" found at the LINE hotel Friday afternoon. The department's EOD unit found the reported device and said there was "no known threat" associated with it. The Congress Avenue bridge and...
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing 66-year-old woman last seen in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Robin Jordan, who was last seen at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center Thursday evening. Jordan is described as a Black woman who is 5’2” and 250 pounds. She had black hair with blonde highlights and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, a long and tan winter jacket, black sweatpants and tennis shoes.
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on Harris Branch Parkway
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Austin Police Department officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car in NW Austin
A pedestrian died in the hospital over the weekend after being hit by a car in northwest Austin last month. The Austin Police Department responded to the 8700 block of Balcones Club Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. ALSO | Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice...
CBS Austin
Vigil held for man last seen near Lady Bird Lake nearly a week ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A vigil for the 30-year-old man who went missing Sunday was held Saturday at Chicano Park in Austin. Jason John was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday on Rainey Street, walking toward the Lady Bird Lake Trail. For nearly the past week, several of John’s loved...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
CBS Austin
Police searching for man allegedly involved in two Austin bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who was allegedly involved in two bank robberies in Austin. The first robbery happened on Jan. 26 at the Wells Fargo located at 501 South Congress Avenue. The second happened on Feb. 6 at the Prosperity Bank located at 1610 West North Loop Boulevard.
Dive crews recover man's body from inside submerged car after he drove into Guadalupe River
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver has ended in Seguin after officials pulled his body from the submerged SUV hours after police say he drove off the highway and into the Guadalupe River. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10...
CBS Austin
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend who attempted to take own life, Austin Police say
Police say the woman found dead after a hostage situation in Northeast Austin Tuesday night was killed by her ex-boyfriend who then tried to take his own life. It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Sweet Melissa Drive, in a neighborhood near I-35 and Wells Branch Parkway.
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for bicycle thief
KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a bicycle in Kyle on Sunday. It happened at the Poco Loco located at 798 High Road. The man placed the bicycle in the truck and drove away. The truck is a red,...
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
