R.I. Interscholastic League responds to Shea boys basketball team reportedly subjected to racist behavior

Post-punk and the goth motif itself correlate well with the cold, dark nights that come around New England during this time of year. The overall vibe the music, the art and the atmosphere share is somewhat symmetrical when you really think about it. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Midnight Psychic exudes the types of sounds that fit well with what I just described. On February 17 at the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in the heart of Pawtucket’s downtown, the duo of guitarist & vocalist Jayson Munro and bassist George Moore will be performing as part of a stacked bill. Local alternative acts Pet Bee, In Lieu Of Flowers and Neglected Witches are going to be rounding out the lineup with the show starting at 8pm.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO