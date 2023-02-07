ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

R.I. Interscholastic League responds to Shea boys basketball team reportedly subjected to racist behavior

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Pawtucket Times
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) after Cohen's 27-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (10-16, 8-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 78-76 overtime win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Merrimack 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

MERRIMACK (11-16) Minor 5-7 2-3 12, Bennett 5-13 3-4 15, Derkack 4-9 2-2 12, Savage 2-8 1-2 6, Reid 7-15 0-2 18, McKoy 3-3 0-0 9, Stinson 0-3 0-2 0, Filchner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 8-15 75. ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (9-16) Cohen 10-21 4-5 24, Giles 2-3 0-0 5,...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Pawtucket Times

Harris leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Stonehill after 20-point showing

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-12, 6-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-15, 8-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -6.5; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Josiah Harris scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 64-62 overtime victory against the Wagner Seahawks. The Skyhawks...
EASTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Midnight Psychic Dims The Light At News Cafe

Post-punk and the goth motif itself correlate well with the cold, dark nights that come around New England during this time of year. The overall vibe the music, the art and the atmosphere share is somewhat symmetrical when you really think about it. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Midnight Psychic exudes the types of sounds that fit well with what I just described. On February 17 at the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in the heart of Pawtucket’s downtown, the duo of guitarist & vocalist Jayson Munro and bassist George Moore will be performing as part of a stacked bill. Local alternative acts Pet Bee, In Lieu Of Flowers and Neglected Witches are going to be rounding out the lineup with the show starting at 8pm.
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy