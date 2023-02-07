ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
Former Pampa Couple Reunited with Dog After Two Years

Pets are an integral part of our lives. They steal our hearts and become a part of our families. I just want to share a scenario with you. A family has a dog and they love that dog very much. The family then finds out they are going to have to move, and no matter how hard they try they cannot find a place within their budget that will allow pets. It breaks their hearts but they have to find a new home for their beloved dog. They find a good home for their dog and move.
PAMPA, TX
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
BORGER, TX
This Beloved Wonderland Park Ride Has Its Own Fansite

One of the greatest rides at Wonderland Park is the Himalaya. The Himalaya is a fun-family ride that everyone loves. If you're not careful, you just might get squished as the ride spins around taking you on a journey on a snow-covered mountain. Well, at least that's the feeling you get. According to Wonderland Park, the ride was purchased from France.
AMARILLO, TX
Early Amarillo Fire Claims the Life of One Person

Amarillo has seen one too many fires recently. Most have been contained and the occupants survived. Amarillo Firefighters were called out to a fire Thursday, February 9th at 4:21 am to 1616 NW 15th. The first unit on the scene found the home with a fire in a bedroom window located in the front corner of the house.
AMARILLO, TX
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
