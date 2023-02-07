Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
WLWT 5
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to second-degree manslaughter
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man has pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing a woman in February of 2021. According to a newsletter from the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney, Shane Walters pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2. Officers arrested Walters in February...
linknky.com
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to killing woman during drunken gun demo
Story by Molly Schramm of WCPO. A Taylor Mill man pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to the 2021 shooting death of a 33-year-old woman, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter for the death of Megan McCray. On Feb. 10, 2021, Walters was attempting...
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
WKYT 27
Man stabbed to death in Owingsville
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens tells WKYT the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday has still not yet been identified. An autopsy Sunday morning revealed the victim died from multiple stab wounds and his death is now being ruled a homicide. Officials are...
WLWT 5
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
WLWT 5
OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
WKYT 27
Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
linknky.com
‘It’s critical’: Lack of volunteers puts NKY community at risk of losing fire department
A Boone County community is bracing for the possibility of longer wait times and higher costs as the future of their fire department hangs in the balance. The Petersburg Fire Board held an emergency meeting to address ongoing staffing issues. A vital resource in Petersburg for more than 60 years,...
Fox 19
Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County woman is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the death of an 11-week-old infant, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. Sheriff Ellis says Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested at her home on Thursday. Ellis says his...
Wave 3
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to...
