Dry Ridge, KY

WLWT 5

Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to second-degree manslaughter

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man has pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing a woman in February of 2021. According to a newsletter from the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney, Shane Walters pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2. Officers arrested Walters in February...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKYT 27

Man stabbed to death in Owingsville

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens tells WKYT the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday has still not yet been identified. An autopsy Sunday morning revealed the victim died from multiple stab wounds and his death is now being ruled a homicide. Officials are...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident

Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
UNION, KY
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Brown County woman arrested in connection with death of 11-week-old

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County woman is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the death of an 11-week-old infant, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. Sheriff Ellis says Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested at her home on Thursday. Ellis says his...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Wave 3

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to...
BELLEVUE, KY

