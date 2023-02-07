Read full article on original website
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
Stay Cool With This Dependable and Adjustable Table Fan That's Just $13
It may still be cold where you are, especially if you live in the northern parts of America. But if you're still feeling the heat down south and are getting hotter as spring approaches, you might want to ensure that you stay cool. You can use air conditioners or standing...
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
iPhone 'Ultra' Could Be Released in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new, more expensive iPhone tier to its lineup, called "Ultra," according to a Feb. 5 Bloomberg report. The new tier of iPhone would be placed above the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report said.
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Can Run Rings Around Google Search
It's a gutsy move for Microsoft to challenge utterly dominant Google with its AI-boosted Bing search engine, but the results look promising to me. I tried the same queries on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft's bold claims and if it matches the wow factor that came with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Corsair Voyager a1600 Review: This Gaming Laptop Has It All
Corsair makes PC components, gaming accessories and gear for streamers. It also has a line of gaming desktops. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is its first gaming laptop and essentially combines all of the company's product categories into one device. The Voyager a1600 includes features from Corsair's Elgato streaming hardware and...
5 Ways to Save Money Using a Smart Plug
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Like any smart home device, smart plugs are all about convenience, but that's not their only potential benefit. Using a smart plug can add up to some serious savings on your energy bill. How you ask? It's simple, really. Smart plugs help reduce wasted energy while consuming a negligible amount of energy themselves.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me
Toyota debuted an even larger version of its three-row Highlander SUV at the Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2024 Grand Highlander is longer and wider, making room for an "adult-sized" third row and more space for cargo. The styling still reads "Highlander," but there's a lot of RAV4 DNA...
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
Save Up to $150 on Dewalt Tools, Battery Packs and Tool Kits
Home improvement projects are sometimes never-ending. Things are always needing a little tweak or fix. Whether it's a leaky faucet or a broken table leg, it's always good to have tools handy to fix anything that needs a little TLC. If you're looking for power tools, drill kits, or saws, this deal on Dewalt products is the perfect opportunity for you to grab what you need for less.
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
