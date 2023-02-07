Read full article on original website
CNET
Corsair Voyager a1600 Review: This Gaming Laptop Has It All
Corsair makes PC components, gaming accessories and gear for streamers. It also has a line of gaming desktops. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is its first gaming laptop and essentially combines all of the company's product categories into one device. The Voyager a1600 includes features from Corsair's Elgato streaming hardware and...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
CNET
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET
Want Unreleased iOS Features? Join Apple's Beta Software Program
With each iOS software update Apple releases, iPhone users can usually expect new features to come to their iPhone. Apple usually pushes out new updates once every month or two, but if you don't want to wait that long, you can sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program.
CNET
Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel Can Improve Your Internet Browsing
I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features, even though I've been using a desktop computer for decades. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big-time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
CNET
Save Up to 35% on a Brand New, High End Sony TV
Finding and buying a new television is no easy feat. You have to take a lot into consideration: what size you want, the features you want, what video quality you want and the most important thing, your budget. There are so many brands and kinds of TVs out there, so how do you filter out what isn't worth it versus what is?
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
CNET
PlayStation VR 2 Unboxed
Sony's PlayStation VR 2 headset arrives Feb. 22, turning the PlayStation 5 into a home VR game system. That hands-on review is coming, but in the meantime we're unboxing and setting up the hardware. After trying the PSVR 2 headset back in the fall, we were super curious to see what actually comes inside the retail box.
CNET
Comcast Will Air Super Bowl 57 in 4K With Dolby Vision HDR
Those with a 4K Dolby Vision-capable TV and Comcast's Xfinity X1 service will be able to watch Super Bowl 57 in a new way: in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. The two companies announced that they'll be taking Fox's 4K feed of this year's Big Game and adding in Dolby Vision.
CNET
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
The Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T: Why This Will Always Be My Favorite Keyboard Shortcut
Have you ever clicked the little "X" on a Chrome browser tab when you didn't mean to? Of course you have! I do it on a daily basis. Maybe even an hourly basis. Could it be that I'm a little too click-happy in this multitasking world? Maybe. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that my favorite keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users), has my back.
